B.F. Saul Insurance Appoints New Vice President, Nicholas Kiniry

B.F. Saul Insurance, a leading provider of client-centric insurance and risk management, is adding to its leadership team with the appointment of Nicholas Kiniry as Vice President.

During his 15 years of experience in personal insurance, Kiniry has held leadership positions including the Mid-Atlantic Practice Leader at a national brokerage based in Virginia. Kiniry will support the personal lines property and casualty needs of clients working with clients' advisors such as accountants, realtors, estate attorneys, and financial advisors to gain a holistic view of the clients' needs.

"I get the most energy from educating clients on difficult concepts to make things easy to understand and digest," Kiniry said. "At B.F. Saul Insurance, I'll have the opportunity to do that alongside an incredibly experienced, talented team that shares my passion for helping clients."

Kiniry will strengthen B.F. Saul Insurance's service delivery to ensure that clients receive consistent sound advice throughout their entire lifecycle. He will also work closely with the firm's leadership team in developing strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing both client satisfaction and retention rates.

"B.F. Saul Insurance has been going through an impressive period of growth and we are thrilled that Nick is joining us at this pivotal time," said Jason Jones, President, B.F. Saul Insurance. "Nick's background in personal risk management sets him up well for success."

About B.F. Saul Insurance

B.F. Saul Insurance focuses on providing exceptional service and doing it the right way based on excellence, ethics, and results. They help incorporate insurance planning into the conversation by educating advisors on how to broach the topic and offering a free assessment of current policies as part of their clients' annual financial review process.

As experienced personal lines professionals, they focus on managing the insurance portfolios of those clients with primary homes valued above $2mm, who may have second homes, multiple household drivers and own significant artwork, wine, or collectible items. They collaborate with Financial Advisors to ensure adequate coverage is in place across a client's portfolio through a deep understanding of their needs and personal financial situation.

