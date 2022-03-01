SPOTIO delivers industry-first hybrid multi-channel communication to field sales engagement platform

New features to streamline real-time coordination and improve hybrid field sales performance
DALLAS (PRWEB) March 01, 2022
SPOTIO Inc., the leader in field sales engagement software today announces the release of their highly-anticipated multi-channel communications module to streamline coordination of revenue-generating activities for field sales teams. Multi-channel communication - or MCC - enables field sales reps to organize, manage, and coordinate their sales activity from any place - and any device - while keeping the rest of the team updated in real-time. MCC provides a seamless hybrid sales experience for communicating through multiple channels within the SPOTIO product.
The pandemic has created new challenges for field sales teams. These challenges force field sales teams to go "hybrid" and start working from home or the office with increased regularity.
"Before this release, our multi-channel communications capability existed solely in our mobile app," says SPOTIO's Head of Product Management, Jonathan Moss. "Today's sales teams need always-on access, so we've built a seamless web and mobile experience that enables sales reps to be more productive and connected to their customers. Whether working from home or being out in the field, there is no barrier to effective engagement."
With the Hybrid MCC feature, SPOTIO can easily capture all sales activity without creating more work and hassle for your field sales team - anytime, anywhere, and on any device, effectively bridging the gap between inside and outside sales motions. Less friction for your reps means they can focus on deals instead of spinning their wheels on outdated and cumbersome communication processes.
More frequent and real-time updates mean more accurate forecasts, better coaching, and, ultimately, better performance for your field sales teams.
"The future of field sales is a hybrid motion where sales reps can transition from home to office, to field seamlessly and communicate with customers and prospects on many channels," said SPOTIO's CEO, Trey Gibson. "The release of this feature will be a huge improvement for our customers, but it's also a giant leap towards our goal of becoming the most advanced field sales engagement provider in the market."
For additional information about SPOTIO or specific information on their hybrid multi-channel communication capabilities, visit their website or email your questions directly to info@spotio.com.
About SPOTIO
SPOTIO is the leading field sales engagement platform built for field sales teams to grow pipelines, improve productivity, and close more deals. SPOTIO centralizes field sales team activities and provides sales organizations with the visibility and insight needed to drive revenue. Thousands of customers worldwide rely on SPOTIO to accelerate growth with their field sales teams. SPOTIO is a privately held company based in Dallas, Texas.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/spotio_delivers_industry_first_hybrid_multi_channel_communication_to_field_sales_engagement_platform/prweb18524732.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.