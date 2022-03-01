Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Headlines ATD 2022 Conference

SPANX founder and executive chairwoman opens ATD's 2022 annual conference in Orlando, Florida.

Sara Blakely, SPANX Founder and Executive Chairwoman, will open the ATD 2022 International Conference & EXPO in Orlando, Florida on May 16, 2022.

Blakely revolutionized the undergarment industry with just $5,000 and a "lucky" red backpack and turned it into a global brand known for inventing smarter, more comfortable solutions. SPANX sells undergarments, leggings, swimwear, and maternity wear in more than 50 countries. To this day, SPANX has never taken any outside investments.

Blakely was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the world and was featured on the cover of Forbes as the youngest self-made female billionaire. She's also a Guinness World Record holder for having the world's highest tea party on top of a hot air balloon; but on Instagram, you may know her as the "Pancake Queen," making pancakes in crazy shapes and sizes for her four children.

Blakely has invested millions of dollars to elevate women, and in 2013, she signed the Giving Pledge, promising to donate half her wealth to philanthropy.

The ATD International Conference & EXPO is the largest and best attended event for the talent development profession. The 2022 conference, which will be offered in person and virtually, provides world-class speakers, thought leadership, and unprecedented networking and collaboration opportunities.

To learn more about the conference and to register, visit atdconference.td.org. Follow conference activity with #ATD22 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/spanx_founder_sara_blakely_headlines_atd_2022_conference/prweb18526046.htm