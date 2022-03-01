Law Firm Known for Expertise in Leadership Succession Announces Its Own Transition

Partner and Co-President Kelly Jasin Named President of Emens, Wolper, Jacobs & Jasin. Founding Partner Beatrice Wolper Moves to CEO

The law firm Emens, Wolper, Jacobs & Jasin is pleased to announce that Partner Kelly Jasin has been named the organization's President, effective immediately. Beatrice (Bea) Wolper, who founded the firm with her husband Dick Emens in 2009, has assumed the position of CEO. The firm has built an exemplary national reputation for assisting family-owned businesses with the legal and practical issues that should be addressed for successful transition from one generation to the next.

"I have spent decades teaching the owners of family businesses how to prepare for a successful transition and then, in turn, let go," said Wolper. "It became abundantly clear to me some time ago that Kelly, who is like a daughter to me, had the skillset and leadership ability we need as our next President. With that in mind, we started transitioning firm management to her over the last couple of years. Now, we are ready for Kelly to take over and I'm confident she will run this firm as I have, putting our clients and our own people first."

Jasin joined the firm in 2011 and became a partner in 2015. Her appointment as president was the unanimous choice of the firm's four partners, and remains one of the region's few women-owned law firms.

"Like Bea, I love what I do. I'm grateful to lead a firm that not only prioritizes our clients, but our families, as well," explained Jasin. "Bea and Dick have set the groundwork for this firm's continued success, and it's one of the things that sets our firm apart. My commitment to that objective is unwavering."

While the firm is recognized as a leader in family business succession, other practice areas include asset protection, the purchase and sale of businesses, and estate planning and probate. In addition, Firm co-founder and Vice President Dick Emens has deep expertise representing landowners in the areas of oil, gas, solar, rights of way, easement, and pipeline law in Ohio.

The firm is also closely connected to The Conway Center for Family Business. Founded by Emens and Wolper in 1998, the Center remains a leading community resource, assisting family businesses with the unique challenges and opportunities these family-lead organizations typically face as they grow. Wolper assumed the Center presidency in 2021 and will retain this position.

"At both the Conway Center and the Firm, our passion and purpose is to serve family businesses in the community and to be a valuable resource. With Kelly at the helm, I have no doubt this commitment will continue," Wolper added.

About Emens & Wolper Law Firm

