On International Women's Day, Energy Leaders Will #BreakTheBias

ALLY Energy launches Everyday Superheroes: Women in Energy Careers to engage the next generation of talent.
HOUSTON (PRWEB) March 01, 2022
As the world celebrates International Women's Day on March 8, 2022, leaders from across the energy sector will come together at Greentown Labs in Houston, Texas, to celebrate women powering the global energy transition. Hosted by ALLY Energy, the 7th annual event will be part of this year's IWD theme, #BreakTheBias.
The lineup of speakers includes women who are at the forefront of world-changing efforts, from oil and gas to utilities and renewables. Together, attendees will officially launch pre-orders for the new children's book Everyday Superheroes: Women in Energy Careers, filled with stories of women from diverse backgrounds who have taken the lead in fueling the world for a new era.
"As the online community accelerating connections, careers, and skills for an equitable energy transition, ALLY Energy is excited to bring this book to life on an important day," says founder and CEO Katie Mehnert. "To draw the future workforce, we must show kids that energy is the most exciting field to be in -- and that it's welcoming to everyone."
Mehnert teamed up with award-winning children's book authors Erin Twamley and Joshua Sneideman and illustrator Adua Hernandez of the Everyday Superheroes book series. The second book in the series, profiles dozens of women "superheroes" and "trailblazers" in energy. Backed by a Kickstarter campaign and published by WiseInk, the book tells the stories of women overcoming obstacles and using their ingenuity to change people's lives and change the world.
"Women and minorities remain underrepresented in jobs across the energy sector," Mehnert says. "ALLY is on a mission to change that. The world needs new ideas and innovations to solve the biggest challenges of our time -- and those will come from people of all backgrounds working together. It's time to inspire kids everywhere to join us."
"Energy is often an overlooked and misunderstood profession," Twamley adds. "This book is about breaking biases, sparking girls' curiosity, and encouraging them to pursue careers in the industry. It also highlights the importance of energy in our daily lives."
Pre-order your books today at ALLY Energy. For each book pre-ordered, the authors will donate a copy to partner organizations that are working to deliver educational resources to schools and build communities of women in energy careers.
To sponsor or attend the event, learn more here.
Date: March 8, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
Location: Greentown Labs, Houston and online
Confirmed speakers include
- Josetta Jones, Chief Diversity Officer, Chevron
- Dr. Emily Reichert, Chief Executive Officer, Greentown Labs
- Janice Tran, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder with Kanin Energy
- Paula Glover, President, Alliance to Save Energy
- Candice Michalowicz, Chief Operating Officer, EDPR NA Distributed Generation
- Colleen Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer, ChargePoint
- Chau Nguyen, Chief Public Strategies Officer, Houston Area Women's Center
- Maggie Seeliger, Senior Vice President, Global Strategy, Energy & Resources, Sodexo
- Juliana Garaizar, Vice President of Innovation and Head of Houston Lab, Greentown Labs
- Monica Krishnan, Technology and Deployment Manager, Chevron
- Jennifer Emerson, Enterprise Recovery Manager, Shell
- Jamie Elrod, Emissions Management Leader, Baker Hughes
ABOUT ALLY ENERGY
ALLY Energy is a global energy workforce technology company that accelerates connections, careers, and skills for an equitable energy transition. The DEI software as a service (SaaS) talent and culture marketplace enables companies, schools, groups, and professionals to come together to build the energy workforce of the future.
