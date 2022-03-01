Acclaimed AVIE! Medspa in Leesburg, VA Expands Menu with BTL EMSELLA®, a Breakthrough Non-Invasive Treatment for Urinary Incontinence

Acclaimed AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center in Loudoun County, Virginia is now offering BTL EMSELLA®, a breakthrough non-invasive technology to help treat urinary incontinence, or bladder leakage.

EMSELLA involves sitting in a special chair and relaxing while weakened pelvic floor muscles are strengthened with high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy (HIFEM®), improving urinary incontinence and bladder leakage. Each EMSELLA treatment takes about 28 minutes and there is no downtime or invasive measures involved.

FDA-approved EMSELLA provides the following benefits:



Tightened pelvic floor muscles

Reduced bladder leakage

Improved stress urinary incontinence

To date, five clinical studies have been published on EMSELLA. Studies confirm 95% of patients report an improved quality of life with 75% pad reduction.

AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center is the premiere destination in Northern Virginia for every aesthetic need, from skin rejuvenation to anti-aging, body contouring and more. To learn more about EMSELLA or our other treatments, please call (703) 870-3844 or request a consultation online today!

About AVIE! Medspa & Laser Center

AVIE! Medspa & Laser Center has been offering the latest in cosmetic medical spa treatments in a relaxing spa environment in Leesburg, Virginia since opening in March 2009. Owner and Master Aesthetician Kim Marinetto, RN, in conjunction with Medical Director Khalique Zahir, MD, and their highly skilled team of nurses, nurse practitioners and aestheticians, provide specialized cosmetic and aesthetic programs so each of their clients' needs are addressed on an individual basis with personalized follow-ups.

Aesthetic treatments at AVIE! have minimal to no downtime. Services include EMSCULPT®, EMSCULPT NEO®, EMTONE®, Halo™, microneedling, Vivace™ Microneedle RF, CoolSculpting®, Ultherapy®, Botox®, Juvéderm® Ultra XC, Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC, Vollure™ XC, Voluma® XC, Volbella® XC, chemical peels, MicroLaserPeel®, BBL® photofacials, HydraFacial® MD, dermaplaning, skin tightening, ProFractional™ Skin Resurfacing, laser hair removal, professional skin analysis, PRP, PRFM, vitamin B12 shots and blepharoplasty by Dr. Zahir. AVIE! has performed over 315,000 Botox and dermal filler treatments since 2009. AVIE! also carries physician-level skin care. Consultations are complimentary and financing is available. For more information, please call 703-870-3844 or visit http://www.aviemedspa.com.

About Kim Marinetto, RN & Master Aesthetician

Kim Marinetto has over 33 years of experience as a registered nurse. In the past 15 years, she has focused her practice on cosmetic medicine, adding to her credentials a Medical Aesthetician Certification in 2006, along with additional certifications in Botox Cosmetic, facial fillers, sclerotherapy and various advanced laser systems. Kim is a Master Aesthetician in the state of Virginia. Additionally, Kim is an Aesthetic Provider Council member for Alastin® Skincare USA. She has done extensive training on laser technology and her coursework is recognized by the AMA.

About Khalique Zahir, MD

Dr. Khalique Zahir, medical director of AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center, graduated from West Virginia School of Medicine and is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and The American Board of Surgery. Dr. Zahir practiced general surgery from 1992–1999 at West Virginia University and St. Mary's Hospital, then cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center from 1999–2001. Dr. Zahir also holds a Virginia Medical License and a Maryland Medical License. He has written over 20 articles published in national health journals and is an assistant clinical professor of surgery at VCU School of Medicine.

