PowerDMARC Email Authentication SaaS Platform achieves ISO 27001 Certification

The ISO 27001 certification for Information Security Management Sytems corroborates PowerDMARC's dedication to data privacy and security.
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (PRWEB) March 01, 2022
PowerDMARC, a leading information security and email authentication platform has successfully acquired the ISO 27001 certification for international information security standards. The said accreditation further confirms the company's continued diligence and sincerity towards protecting the data of its clients, resellers, and MSP/MSSP partners.
This independent assessment was conducted through a lengthy audit that evaluated PowerDMARC's existing security procedures, practices, and controls.
"At PowerDMARC we have always taken necessary measures to ensure that our customers enjoy the best when it comes to data security", said Faisal Al Farsi, CEO of PowerDMARC, "Our team had continually put forth their best efforts in maintaining a robust risk management infrastructure that has been monitored and maintained round the clock. The ISO 27001 certificate is an essential step towards attesting that our security controls and practices align with international security standards."
The ISO 27001 is a globally recognized certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), reinforcing a high degree of protection to organizational data and assets. In the digital age where the frequency of information leakage is escalating, it is not unfair for customers to demand confirmation that their data is in good hands. Prestigious security certifications such as ISO 27001 establish a sense of mutual trust between clients and suppliers.
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is a one-stop email authentication SaaS platform that brings together all needed protocols in a single suite such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT. PowerDMARC helps organizations combat phishing attacks, fraud, email spoofing, BEC, domain abuse, and ransomware.
With headquarters in Delaware, US, PowerDMARC has more than 200 partners worldwide and customers from more than 50 countries including fortune 100 companies. https://powerdmarc.com
Media Contact
marketing@powerdmarc.com
651 N Broad St, Suite 206, Middletown, 19709, Delaware
Contact: +1 (217) 650-7167
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/powerdmarc_email_authentication_saas_platform_achieves_iso_27001_certification/prweb18527201.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.