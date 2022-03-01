Surging Food Inflation Costs Pummeling American Food Manufacturers, Distributors, Retailers, and American Family's Rely on Marvell Foods to Combat Rising Food Costs

Marvell Foods, the nation's leading food brokerage, food trading company, is working to combat the complications of food inflation in 2022 by providing food industry players with competitive options while offering considerably less expensive food alternatives for American consumers hit hardest by the Pandemic and the continuing economic crisis.

Third-generation, family-owned food trading and brokerage company Marvell Foods is working to reduce the impact of rising food prices caused by inflation. One of the nation's leading food brokerage/food trading companies, Marvell Foods can meet this near panic-fueled need by providing cost-effective solutions for food manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and discount grocery store outlets who find themselves saddled with short-coded, close-coded, and even expired foods inventory.

"As the country strives to recover from the economic ripple effects of the Pandemic, and as inflation eats away at the value of the dollar, American food businesses - from restaurants to retailers, to the American consumer - all are seeking ways to make the dollar go farther," says Marilyn Raybin, President of Marvell Foods.

"Due to our unparalleled network of clients across the country, we are in a unique position to purchase close-coded, short-coded, or expired foods and offer them to our nationwide network of retailers and discount food stores whose customers appreciate the deeply discounted value of these food products," says Raybin.

As a veteran food industry professional with over thirty years of experience, Raybin knows what she is talking about. Marvell Foods has seen firsthand the detrimental economic effects of the Pandemic on food inflation. And according to recent studies, trends that were observed in 2021 show no indication of changing in 2022.

INFLUENCES DRIVING FOOD PRICE INCREASES

Influences driving food price increases include shrinkage in the workforce. A reduction of workforce employees due to covid has diminished food production output which has caused a ripple effect diminishing supply chains for hundreds of commodities. Furthermore, the cost of moving goods has increased exponentially. Truckers are scarce, and fuel costs are skyrocketing. The totality of these myriad factors impacts how much food is not only produced but available in stores.

In a recent study conducted by KPMG, consumers now face a 22% increase in grocery bills and inflation. Double-digit price jumps in Q4 of 2021 were some of the highest peaks in nearly 31 years. The average inflation rate increased 3.6% from 2020 to 2021, and food away from home in 2021 saw a higher jump from 4% to 5%. In 2022, food inflation rates will rise another 2% to 3% percent for all goods.

ALTERNATIVES FOR FOOD COMPANIES AND CONSUMERS TO COMBAT HIGH-PRICED FOOD

Reports indicate that economists see these inflationary pressures persisting for at least the next few months. With this in mind, retailers and consumers alike are looking for ways to combat the growing cost of food.

As one of the largest discount food brokers in the country, Marvell Foods specializes in brokering discontinued, out-of-date, unsold, and overstock food items. Marvell Foods helps the industry reduce food waste, put expired food for sale to good use, and allow companies to turn a profit on a wide variety of their excess food inventory products.

About Marvell Foods

Marvell Foods is a third-generation, family-owned food trading, food brokerage company. Marvell Foods specializes in brokering out-of-date, close-coded, discontinued, unsold, and overstock food items. Marvell Foods is also a Certified Government Vendor/ Supplier with over thirty years of experience and offices coast to coast; Marvell Foods is also a Certified Government Vendor/Supplier. The company buys, sells, and trades a wide assortment of food products on behalf of some of the country's largest companies, including Big Box Retailers, Independent Food Operators, and Discount Retailers, among a host of other companies. Marvell Foods supplies foods and food products to the Federal and State Prison System, food banks, commissaries, churches, ministries, and school food programs.

