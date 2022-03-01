US Sports Camps Partners With Nerd Street Gamers to Launch Localhost Gaming and Esports Camps Across U.S.

US Sports Camps is thrilled to partner with Camp Localhost, a gaming and esports camp powered by Nerd Street Gamers. With two programs for ages 9 to 13 and 14 to 17, Camp Localhost will blend on-screen gaming with physical activity for a healthy, educational introduction to the world of esports.

The week-long day camps will be held in nine states, including California, Colorado, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. In addition to working with Localhost's professional coaching staff, campers will hear from visiting esports and gaming experts. They'll also work on critical life skills like teamwork, leadership and collaboration.

"I love seeing Localhost expand their reach because these passionate leaders can impact more young gamers," says Charlie Freund, Partnership Director for Youth Enrichment Brands at US Sports Camps. "Camp has always been a space for growth, a frontier of new social experiences and a place of independence. Our shared goal is growing the gaming community with positive players."

Camp Localhost is powered by Nerd Street Gamers, a national network of esports facilities and events. Through camps, tournaments, training and private events, Nerd Street is increasing access to the esports and gaming industry. In partnership with US Sports Camps, Camp Localhost will provide a safe and supportive environment for kids to become better teammates and competitors this summer.

"Our team is excited to work with US Sports Camps to provide yet another accessible avenue of entry into the esports industry," says John Fazio, founder and CEO of Nerd Street. "As someone who grew up going to traditional sports camps, I am thrilled that we have joined forces with this prestigious organization to provide the same opportunities for gamers. Localhost esports summer camps will not only provide a fun atmosphere, but also enrich technology and strategy skills that are applicable in higher education and real job opportunities."

Registration for 2022 Localhost esports camps is open now. Interested players, coaches and parents can visit the US Sports Camps website for more information.

About US Sports Camps:

For over 45 years, US Sports Camps has partnered with coaches across the country to produce leading youth sports camps. From traditional sports like basketball and football to activities like eSports and pickleball, US Sports Camps provides athletes with the support they need to develop their skills in a fun, challenging environment.

About Nerd Street

Nerd Street Gamers (Nerd Street) is a national network of esports facilities and events dedicated to powering competitive opportunities for gamers. The company promotes greater access to the esports industry, laying a national framework for esports talent development and high-quality gaming tournaments. Through Localhost, its gaming and esports centers across the country, the company provides opportunities for gamers of all ages and skill levels to participate in esports tournaments, camps, team training, private events like birthday parties, and hourly play for a wide variety of video games. Nerd Street has received backing from Five Below, Comcast Spectacor, SeventySix Capital, Elevate Ventures, angel investor George Miller, and Founders Fund.

