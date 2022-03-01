Swim 'N Fun Announces Newest Blog on Caring for a Pool During Freezing Temperatures

Central Florida pool company offers tips on maintaining a pool during colder Florida weather

Swim ‘N Fun provides information on how to protect a pool during a freeze. Bob Wright, owner of Swim ‘N Fun, states, "Florida is known for mild temperatures but there can still be freezing weather. Earlier in February, the temperatures dropped down into the 30's. Many people asked us what they should do during this harsh weather. We tell customers it's important to keep their pool and pool equipment safe during these low temperatures. We offer tips on how to do that in our latest blog."

Swim ‘N Fun offers these tips for protecting a Florida pool during freezing temperatures:



Maintain proper water levels in the pool

Keep the chemicals balanced

Run the pool pump continuously to keep the water in the pool moving

Double check to make sure that all of the valves in the pool plumbing system are open

If a winter storm in Florida causes a power outage, follow these tips:



Turn off the circuit breakers to the equipment and make sure that all of the equipment is turned off

Open the air relief valve on the pool filter

Remove lid and drain plugs from the pump

Remove plugs and lids from chlorinators, filter, motors, and heaters

These tips and more can be accessed on their blog at https://swimnfun.com/blog/can-a-freeze-affect-your-backyard-swimming-pool

In Florida during a freeze, various parts and equipment in a pool can be affected. Frozen water could damage or break pipes, valves could break, or knobs can break off from water lines. Wright adds, "If your pool was damaged due to freezing temperatures, we encourage pool owners to give us a call at 407-699-5588."

Equipment repairs and pool repairs can be conducted quickly and economically by the highly trained technicians at Swim ‘N Fun. Technicians can handle both large and small jobs. Their equipment repair technicians can perform numerous tasks including installing new systems and servicing items such as pool lights, pool heaters, salt chlorination systems, pool pumps, automatic pool cleaners, and more.

Swim ‘N Fun is a fully licensed and insured pool company in Winter Springs, Florida. This company has been serving all of Central Florida since 1986 and is family owned and operated. To learn more about Swim ‘N Fun, visit online at https://swimnfun.com/. To schedule a pool repair, please call 407-699-5588. Swim ‘N Fun services pools throughout Central Florida including the areas of Lake Mary, Sanford, Longwood, Altamonte Springs, Winter Springs, Casselberry, Oviedo, Maitland and surrounding areas.

