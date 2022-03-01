Infrasense Performs Non-Destructive Evaluation of Bridge Deck Near Washington, DC Using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

Infrasense recently evaluated the condition of a bridge deck in Arlington, VA. The deck evaluation utilized vehicle-based ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment operated at driving speeds.
ARLINGTON, Va. (PRWEB) March 01, 2022
Infrasense recently evaluated the condition of an interstate bridge deck located in the DMV region. The deck evaluation was carried out using vehicle-based ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment operated at driving speeds. The GPR method was carried out according to ASTM specifications D6087-08(2015). The results of the analysis yielded condition maps, which show the severity of the deterioration and corrosion activity within the concrete. Also included in the results were rebar depth maps and the summary statistics of these quantities.
Following the field surveys, the data is transferred to Infrasense's headquarters in Woburn, Massachusetts for quality assurance (QA) review, analysis, and reporting. The analysis is completed with the support of internally developed proprietary software. The software is specifically catered to the analysis of GPR, infrared and visual data for bridge deck and pavement applications. These results are delivered in a comprehensive report with descriptions of the data collection procedures, equipment, analysis methods, and results obtained.
This past year, Infrasense evaluated the condition of over 1100 bridge decks including nondestructive testing of decks in Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Montana, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Infrasense methods have addressed a variety of bridge structure types, including asphalt, concrete, and epoxy overlays, stay-in-place forms, slab on girders, one-way slabs, and box girders. We have handled structures ranging in size from small 20-foot long stream crossings to major river crossings and viaducts up to 3 miles in length.
About Infrasense, Inc.
Since 1987, Infrasense, Inc. has applied advanced technologies to address the most difficult challenges in subsurface scanning. Infrasense engineers extract critical information using non-destructive methods from a diverse range of structures. In addition to providing ongoing subsurface evaluation services to clients across the country, the firm has also conducted numerous research programs to advance the field of subsurface detection and nondestructive evaluation. To learn more about Infrasense and the services we provide, visit our website:
http://www.infrasense.com
