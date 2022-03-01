CapitalSpring Launches 'FeedUStoday' Initiative to Give Back to Local Communities

The charitable effort aims to feed 100,000 people on March 1, 2022 with the help of over 1,500 restaurant locations across the country.

CapitalSpring, a private investment firm focused on the restaurant and foodservice industries, is leading a campaign to feed over 100,000 people across the US with its new "FeedUStoday" initiative. The event will take place on March 1, 2022.

Approximately 1,500 locations from CapitalSpring's portfolio of restaurant partners are participating in this new event, which will become an annual charitable campaign moving forward. Each individual restaurant has selected a local organization to support in their community such as a school, fire station or foodbank, and on March 1st, each store will donate meals to its charity. Participating restaurants will be sharing pictures of the festivities throughout the day and posting them on social media (#FeedUStoday) with the goal of encouraging other restaurants and institutions to participate.

"If there was ever a time to feed as many people as possible, it's now in this time of COVID. There are so many groups out there in need and with our vast reach in the restaurant industry, we wanted to give back to the communities who have supported us," said Jim Balis, Managing Director of CapitalSpring's Strategic Operations Group. "Our customers have been supporting our brands since the onset of the pandemic, and thanks to that support, we now have the opportunity to give back to the communities we call home. We're encouraging restaurants across the country to join us in our effort, and we're looking forward to building on this initiative in the years to come."

One local participant is Norms Restaurants, a chain of diner-style restaurants in the greater Los Angeles area. "We're looking forward to participating in FeedUStoday. When we were first forced to temporarily close our doors and fight to survive in 2020, it was very challenging. Our customers and communities rallied around us through those times, which is why we're grateful for the opportunity to give back to them through this initiative now," said Mike Colonna of Norms Restaurants. "FeedUStoday is something that we'll be participating in every year as well, and we're eager to continue raising the number of people being fed not just in our neighborhoods, but across the country."

To learn more about FeedUStoday, please follow on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT CAPITALSPRING:

Founded in 2005, CapitalSpring is a private investment firm focused on the branded restaurant and foodservice industries. Since its founding, CapitalSpring has invested over $2 billion and supported management teams across more than 225 investments in over 65 restaurant brands. CapitalSpring provides a range of private equity and structured credit solutions and has offices in Nashville, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York. For more information about CapitalSpring, please visit http://www.capitalspring.com.

