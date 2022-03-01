Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake Selects Arreva's ExceedFurther, All-in-One, Digital Fundraising, Donor Relationship Management, and Auction Software!

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake has made the strategic move to ExceedFurther, Arreva's all-in-one, completely integrated and automated, digital fundraising and donor relationship management software, along with fully integrated auction and golf fundraising software to digitally transform their fundraising and donor relationship management, and completely streamline campaign management and processes to create and elevate awareness, attract new donors, retain and cultivate existing donors, and raise more money to achieve their mission.

Arreva®, the trusted advisor and industry leader of digital fundraising, donor relationship management, healthcare hospitality, and digital auction software, announced that Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake has selected Arreva's ExceedFurther® as their strategic, fully integrated, and automated software platform for all-in-one, digital fundraising, donor relationship management, and auction software.

Since 1967, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake, serving kids at 7 locations in Salt Lake, Toole, and Carbon County, has offered positive alternatives to children, who may be surrounded by negative influences, showing them how to live successful and productive lives. Last year, nearly 7.000 youth attended the BGCSL Clubs with more than 1,200 members coming to the Clubs each day.

Amanda Ree Hughes, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake, is enthusiastic about what the move to Arreva's powerful all-in-one, fully integrated, digital fundraising, donor relationship management, and auction software platform means for her organization in what she considers a significant win in the quest to truly eliminate separate, redundant solutions and processes and deliver on the promise of having an easy-to-use, robust software solution that provides best practice fundraising, campaign management, and donor relationship management capabilities, all flowing directly into a single-unified donor relationship management database for a complete 360° view of their donors and supporters, capturing complete data and actionable insights to drive highly successful strategies and initiatives.

Amanda Hughes says this of their journey to Arreva, "Arreva's ExceedFurther was the only all-in-one digital fundraising, donor relationship management and auction solution in the marketplace that offered all these truly integrated and automated applications with a single, unified, database, allowing Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake to accomplish our goals in one place to achieve our mission."

Hughes shares, "I wasn't with the organization when they made the move from the previous donor management system to a new one with the hope of finding a more intuitive solution. While the system we were using offered at least some of the online fundraising and communications capabilities they were seeking, I conducted an extensive and thorough review of the current software solutions in place in which I discovered that our quest was not over yet and that we would need to expand beyond what were currently doing to succeed in these changed times to elevate our awareness to the community, fundraising, and donor relationship management. I took a look back at the data conversion they had done from our previous system and there were a lot of missing pieces preventing us from having as a view of the donor history of our organization as I would have hoped. Many of the important notes and tasks that we had hoped to be able to manage inside the system were not migrated there and had to be managed outside of the system."

Hughes summarizes further, "Our previous system was also not a fully integrated donor relationship management solution and not as user friendly as would have hoped. We're constantly busy raising funds, having campaigns, and trying to build and grow relationships. It's really important that we have reliable data about our donors and relationships that we can trust, and we just weren't finding that with our current systems and processes. Beyond that we had a lot of duplication of efforts and redundancies we wanted to eliminate in our day to in our day-to-day processing of gifts, and have the ability to have unlimited donation pages, recurring donations, online pledge capabilities, event registration and management, volunteer registration and management, peer to peer fundraising, team fundraising, and text-based donations, as well as having the ability to manage our campaigns, donor relationships, grants, board member relationships, and everything else effectively and efficiently without trying to do so across multiple, separate platforms, Excel spreadsheets, hardcopy files, and handwritten notes. We knew it was time to make a change to truly transform and improve what we were doing. "

About Arreva

Arreva®,is a trusted advisor and market leader of digital fundraising, donor relationship management, and auction software that has been serving the nonprofit industry for more than three decades. Arreva's, ExceedFurther® All-in-One, Digital Fundraising, Donor Relationship Management, Auction, and Healthcare Hospitality software is helping nonprofits worldwide further their mission, transform fundraising, and cultivate relationships with donors and constituents. Our MaestroAuction OnlineTM and MaestroAuctionTM virtual live and silent auction software, Text2Bid® digital and mobile bidding software, and Text2Fund® text-based donation software and services are helping nonprofits raise billions of dollars and further their cause through thousands of live, virtual, and hybrid fundraising events, charity auctions and galas.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/boys_girls_clubs_of_greater_salt_lake_selects_arrevas_exceedfurther_all_in_one_digital_fundraising_donor_relationship_management_and_auction_software/prweb18525208.htm