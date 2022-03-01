Human Resources and Talent Acquisition Leaders Gather in Kansas City to Discuss the Future of Workforce, Talent Attraction

The summit united more than 300 talent acquisition leaders and HR executives from companies including T-Mobile, Garmin, Hallmark, H&R Block and KPMG

TeamKC, an initiative of the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC), hosted its annual talent leadership summit on Friday, Feb. 25, to address hot topics and offer innovative talent recruitment, retention and development strategies. More than 300 talent acquisition leaders and HR executives from around the Midwest region attended the TeamKC Training Camp, which focused on resiliency in the workplace, diversity, equity and inclusion, and talent attraction.

"Kansas City is a magnet for talent as one of the top 10 metros for net migration gains in 2021, and our region's top employers are working together to showcase the best of KC with candidates and new hires from around the world," said Angela Kennedy, director of TeamKC at the Kansas City Area Development Council. "The TeamKC Training Camp provides a safe space to think big, ask important questions and learn from one another. The leaders that walk away from this summit feel empowered to continue to innovate within the talent space."

The TeamKC Training Camp featured interactive presentations including a panel representing some of the Kansas City region's top employers, including Burns & McDonnell, Children's Mercy Hospital and T-Mobile. In addition, attendees gained insight on self-empowerment tips, as well as an update on how the Kansas City region stacks up nationally as a top destination for talent.

Sara Ross, chief vitality officer of BrainAMPED, provided an interactive keynote discussion on "the science of getting knocked down and the skill of getting back up." Ross shared the importance of resiliency, the ability to adapt and learn from setbacks, and how adversity makes us stronger.

"Faced with constant uncertainty, intense scrutiny, leading virtually, and on the heels of a pandemic, never has strong leadership been as essential or as difficult to practice as it is now," said Ross. "What we have learned is that knowledge is not enough; the skills of emotional intelligence and resilience are not just soft skills, they are the power skills of the future."

Kathy Nelson, president & CEO of Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, was recognized as winner of the TeamKC MVP Award for her continuing efforts to elevate the Kansas City region on a global stage through the lens of sports. Nelson is a strong believer in the economic, social and community-building benefits of sports, and because of this vision, is an influential leader in the area. She was recognized by The Kansas City Star on its 2020 list of the 50 Most Influential People in Kansas City Sports History, one of only four women represented. Prior to that, she was ranked fifth on the list of 20 Most Influential Sports Figures in Kansas City, and was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

"Our regional sports teams, from the Chiefs and Royals to the KC Current and the Pioneers, not only bring a sense of community pride to our region, but represent a significant economic impact," said Kennedy. "The spotlight that sports shine on Kansas City is a significant driver for talent attraction."

TeamKC was created in 2006 to proactively support companies new to Kansas City attract, retain and relocate top talent, as well as continue to help established area employers with their ongoing talent needs. The TeamKC Board of Advisors represents more than 1,100 recruiters and HR executives across KC who collaborate and provide real-time workforce trends to create dynamic and fully customizable solutions to attract, retain, relocate and develop talent. TeamKC is recognized nationally as a top talent attraction and lifestyle marketing initiative in economic development.

About TeamKC

TeamKC is an initiative of the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC) with guidance from an advisory board of 20 of the area's top companies including Black & Veatch, Burns & McDonnell, Dimensional Innovations, Garmin International, Honeywell, Children's Mercy Hospital, H&R Block, Hallmark, and T-Mobile. TeamKC currently serves a network of more than 1,000 talent acquisition leaders and 300 Kansas City area employers. The initiative works to create a competitive advantage by fostering collaboration among the region's HR professionals to amplify Kansas City's story to potential employees, making the region a top lifestyle and career destination. TeamKC.com

About Kansas City Area Development Council

The Kansas City Area Development Council serves the 18-county, two-state Kansas City area by marketing the region's business and lifestyle assets to companies around the world. Working closely with its two states, and 50-plus county and community partners, the region has attracted more than 60,000 new jobs over its 40-year history. KCADC also leads the efforts behind KC SmartPort, TeamKC, the KC Animal Health Corridor and KC Global Design. thinkKC.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/human_resources_and_talent_acquisition_leaders_gather_in_kansas_city_to_discuss_the_future_of_workforce_talent_attraction/prweb18526470.htm