Atlanta's Superior Pro Taps Lorrie Morgan's REDHOT JINGLE COMPANY of Nashville for Creative TV & Radio Campaign

Growing Jingle Production Service Lands Creative Contract With Successful Atlanta Home Improvement Company; Multi-platinum Recording Artist, Lorrie Morgan, featured in TV Spots

When Brandon Hutton, owner of Atlanta-based home improvement company, Superior Pro, had designs on a new marketing campaign, he reached out to the RedHot Jingle Company of Nashville.

The Nashville music service had previously produced the latest jingle for Hutton's firm.

The resulting TV campaign includes the new commercial jingle, and an endorsement package for multi-platinum country recording artist, Lorrie Morgan, who appears on camera, along with Hutton, in a series of TV spots. The singer also lends her voice to a series of ongoing radio spots.

Morgan is partnered in the 12-year-old jingle production company with her brother, Marty Morgan, an experienced advertising writer and creative director. He is also a versatile Nashville voice actor known as Crayon Mouth, and it is his voice that serves as the off-camera announcer in this fresh and funny ad campaign for Superior Pro.

Called ‘Banter in Booth,' the new flight of Superior Pro commercials features six TV spots that began airing in early January. Marty Morgan, RHJ Creative Director scripted and supervised the six spots; three :30 and three :15 commercials.

Shot on location at Nashville's iconic Elliston Place Soda Shop, the commercials were crafted in the vein of the popular "Sonic Guys" campaign, which ran from 2004-2020 and featured comedians Peter Grosz and T.J. Jagodowski. Hutton joins Lorrie in the spots sharing playful onscreen banter.

The spots are the second round of commercials crafted by RHJ for Superior Pro, but the first to feature Ms. Morgan and Hutton as comedic co-stars.

Insists Lorrie, "He's a ham and and I'm a ham and we just thought it made sense for us to "ham it up "a bit while selling Bradon's home improvement line for Superior Pro. We really did have a lot of fun clowning around during the shoot and I think our natural camaraderie comes across in the new TV spots"

The TV commercials were written by RHJ creative head Marty Morgan and produced and directed by award winning film director Chusy Jardine of PlanA Films, a minority-owned film production company based in Eastern Tennessee with editing facilities in Asheville, NC.

The jingle was penned by Marty Morgan and Aussie singer/songwriter Katrina Burgoyne, a regular RHJ collaborator. It is Lorrie's voice singing the lyrics, "when it comes to beautiful, they wrote the book." The jingle was recorded at Nashville's Music City Trax, a studio owned and operated by renowned session piano player, producer and songwriter, Buddy Hyatt.

SuperiorPRO has remained one of the highest-rated Atlanta home renovation contractors for more than 20 years. The company provides a variety of services, including siding, windows, doors, painting, stucco, roofing, gutters and more for both residential and commercial properties. The new advertising campaign focuses on specific aspects of Superior Pro's expertise in spots entitled Seven Dwarfs (windows), Trendsetter (color siding) and Formally Official (all services).

Superior Pro previously worked with Sleight Advertising of Omaha, NE, but moved to RedHot Jingles in October of 2021.

A fan of both Lorrie's recording career, and Marty's creative acumen, Hutton "hopes to have a long-lasting relationship with the Morgans and RedHot Jingle Company as we expand to other markets and continue to build our brand."

RedHot has enjoyed a record year for its jingle services, including musical productions for companies in the legal, automobile, and construction industries. Additionally, the firm created a special pop youth production for for Finfin AG located in Zürich, Switzerland; distributor of ‘I'm A Wow' and ‘I'm A Stylist' contemporary fashion dolls and styling heads through major retailers such as Target Stores.

Story photos compliments of Nashville Photographer Nathan Morgan

About RedHot Jingle Company and The Morgans:

Founded in 2010, by brother and sister team Lorrie and Marty Morgan, Red Hot Jingles writes and produces custom jingles and original music for television, radio, film, sports and entertainment.

As children of Country Music Hall of Fame member George Morgan -- whose hit song "Candy Kisses" elevated him to national fame as well membership to Grand Ole Opry – music is in their genes.

Multi-platinum recording artist Lorrie Morgan is a 4-time recipient of "Female Vocalist of the Year" in TNN's Music City News Awards and has charted more than 30 Billboard singles including three No. 1 songs. Lorrie was the youngest member ever inducted to the Grand Ole Opry Opry joining in 1984, at the age 24. She is currently working on a new album, and a separate, single-song collaborative event to be announced soon.

Marty Morgan is a veteran of the advertising community, where he worked as senior copywriter and creative director for ad agencies in Birmingham, Dallas, Kansas City and Nashville. He serves as senior producer and lead writer for the RedHot creative team. He is assisted by his sister and a number of arrangers and composers from Nashville, New York and Phoenix who collaborate to create lyrics and melodies.

Marty Morgan has composed jingles for America West Airlines, Cellular One, Santa Fe Restaurants, Liberty Tax and Bart Durham Law as well as more than 300 other national, regional and local customers. Since 1980, he has written commercials for and done voiceovers for clients including Ringling Bros. Circus, Ice Follies & Holiday on Ice, El Chico Restaurants, Mercury Records, Sunbeam Breads and BF Goodrich.

