Award Winning Realtor® and TV Personality Announces Affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, one of the country's fastest-growing real estate brokerages with more than 2,000 Realtors® and over $8 Billion in annual sales volume, is pleased to announce that top-producing real estate sales professional and television personality Mike Aubrey and his team have joined the company. The Mike Aubrey Group will operate from PenFed Realty's Bethesda, Md., office.

"No one is more deeply knowledgeable about the Montgomery County and Washington D.C. real estate market than Mike Aubrey," said PenFed Realty President Kevin Wiles. "Mike and his team of high-achieving Realtors have a stellar reputation for providing expert representation and superior service to all of their clients. Their annual production puts them high among the top 1% of all Realtors nationwide and they share PenFed Realty's passion for growth by taking perfect care of each and every client. We're incredibly excited to welcome Mike and his team."

Since starting his career in real estate almost 20 years ago, Aubrey has collected a string of achievements unrivaled in the industry. To date, The Mike Aubrey Group has represented close to 1,000 Washington, D.C.-area families in the purchase or sale of their home, amassing a total sales volume of almost $600 million.

Aubrey also regularly appears as an industry expert on real estate topics for CNN's "Your Bottom Line," "The Today Show," "Fox Business News," and WUSA9 News. He is also frequently quoted as a real estate authority by The Washington Post, The Baltimore Sun, and The Chicago Tribune. While working as a real estate professional in the late aughts, Aubrey starred in HGTV's "Real Estate Intervention," a show that ran for five seasons starting in 2009. With his real estate acumen, star power and no-nonsense but compassionate style, the program showed Aubrey expertly guiding homeowners who need to quickly sell their home.

"Providing home buyers and sellers with first-class service is baked into my DNA," Aubrey said. "I have extremely high standards for how I conduct my business, and I hold my brokerage up to that same level. That's why I'm proud to be affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty. This is a company that has a reputation for taking perfect care of their agents and they share my mission of delivering unparalleled service to clients."

Aubrey received his bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech and is still deeply involved with the university. He currently serves on the board of directors of the Virginia Tech Athletic Fund and as a vice president of the Maryland Hokie Club. He and his wife, Maria Aubrey, who works with The Mike Aubrey Group as office manager, live in Gaithersburg, Md. Aubrey can be reached by phone at 301-873-9807 or via email at mike.aubrey@penfedrealty.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty (http://www.penfedrealty.com) is a full-service real estate company with an annual sales volume of over $8 billion. Headquartered in Alexandria, Va., the company has over 2,000 agents and nearly 60 offices, providing complete real estate services nationwide and helping over 20,000 clients with their real estate needs each year. PenFed Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of PenFed Credit Union and is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC. We are proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer. Equal Housing Opportunity.

