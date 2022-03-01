Ericom Software Enables Productive Web Access While Isolating VFX and Film Studio Production Networks from the Internet

Ericom RBI (Remote Browser Isolation) Listed in MPA Content Security Best Practice Common Guidelines V4.1 as an Option for Air-gapping Email and Internet Access on Production Networks

Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions, announced today that its Ericom RBI solution has been listed in the most recent update to the MPA Content Security Best Practice Common Guidelines implementation guidance as a Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) option for digital security. More specifically, the best practices suggest that organizations in the media and entertainment industry consider RBI to enable users to access email and browse the internet from their production network devices via a virtual environment that is strictly isolated from production networks.

Ericom's RBI solutions help movie studios, visual effects houses, and other organizations involved in pre- and post-production of entertainment-related content overcome the challenges of restricted email and internet access from their production devices. Ericom RBI enables these companies to eliminate the cumbersome, slow and expensive approach of creating and maintaining separate dedicated workstations and kiosks for email and internet access, thereby improving productivity and enhancing their teams' user experience.

"Inclusion of Ericom RBI in the V4.1 MPA Security Guidelines comes as a rapidly growing number of film and media companies adopt our award-winning RBI solution for their TPN compliance," said Ravi Pather, VP EME Sales, Ericom Software. "Ericom's development team has designed a number of specific security control features in our RBI solution that, when implemented correctly, help these organizations successfully achieve TPN compliance per MPA security guidelines."

The Ericom RBI solution includes essential security controls that enable VFX and gaming content creation studios and production houses to comply with a number of the security specifications included in the MPA Guidelines, including:

