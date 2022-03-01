Sovos Withholding Compliance Now Offers Consolidated Solution for Managing Payroll and Non-Payroll Withholding Tax Payments

New functionality provides for automated delivery of ACH payments to states and the IRS alongside electronic delivery of returns

Sovos today announced new automation functionality within its Sovos Withholding Compliance solution for managing payroll and non-payroll withholding tax payments and related IRS and state returns in a single place. Following its December 2020 acquisition of LTtax, Sovos has further expanded its withholding compliance solutions to automate processing of payroll and non-payroll tax liabilities in a centralized location, linking critical reconciliation capabilities to Forms 1099 and W-2 for compliant Form 940, 941, 944, 945, and 1042 return filing in a single solution.

For decades, organizations have managed payroll and non-payroll tax withholding processes manually and in disparate systems, which puts them at risk for incurring penalties with federal, state and local governments due to human errors made while processing payments, filing returns or reporting unreconciled tax information. Sovos is eliminating manual processes through the automation of payment processing, filing returns and reconciliation capabilities, and by consolidating all withholding processes into one centralized solution providing greater visibility across tax withholding teams.

"Sovos Withholding Compliance automates the critical manual processes of determining when, where and how much needs to be paid and reported - along with automated delivery of the payments and return information wherever possible," said John Kreger, vice president, product management, Sovos. "We expect customers to receive 70% of their time back that had previously been devoted to internal, manual withholding tax responsibilities. This will aid in preventing burnout and turnover of valuable accounting and tax professionals - an especially critical move in the midst of the Great Resignation."

Sovos Withholding Compliance also has the following features:



Introduces automated delivery capabilities for IRS and state ACH payments

Offers check processing capabilities for fulfilling payments to jurisdictions where automated payments are not accepted

Automatically generates electronic delivery for Forms 940, 941,945 and participating state equivalent forms

Automatically generates paper delivery for Forms 1042 and amended Forms 94X

Supports withholding and State Unemployment Insurance (SUI) wage detail reports through electronic processes

Ensures that automation of payments and filing includes detailed audit trails, saved confirmations and the ability to track federal, state or local penalty correspondences

Learn more about tax withholding solutions from Sovos.

About Sovos

Sovos was built to solve the complexities of the digital transformation of tax, with complete, connected offerings for tax determination, continuous transaction controls, tax reporting and more. Sovos customers include half the Fortune 500, as well as businesses of every size operating in more than 70 countries. The company's SaaS products and proprietary Sovos S1 Platform integrate with a wide variety of business applications and government compliance processes. Sovos has employees throughout the Americas and Europe, and is owned by Hg and TA Associates. For more information visit http://www.sovos.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/sovos_withholding_compliance_now_offers_consolidated_solution_for_managing_payroll_and_non_payroll_withholding_tax_payments/prweb18525665.htm