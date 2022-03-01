City of Sedona Awards Multi-year Microtransit and Shuttle Contract to MV Transportation

New partnership focused on establishing a foundation to meet the growing mobility needs of residents, visitors and commuters

MV Transportation, Inc., a recognized leader in passenger transportation services, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide demand-response microtransit and trailhead shuttle services for the City of Sedona, Arizona beginning this spring.

Faced with balancing population growth and a rise in tourism, the City of Sedona developed a transportation master plan (TMP) to address traffic congestion and mobility needs of residents, visitors, and commuters. Under terms of a five-year contract, MV will operate transportation services to address many of the key objectives outlined in the TMP, including a trailhead shuttle and microtransit service. MV will be responsible for all operations, including dispatch, scheduling and maintenance with a dedicated team of transit professionals and a city-owned fleet.

The initial trailhead shuttle program, scheduled to launch in late March or early April, will provide tourists and locals easier access to popular trailheads while reducing traffic and parking congestion at the trailheads and surrounding neighborhoods. Future service expansion is likely to include rides to restaurants, shops and more.

A demand-response microtransit program is scheduled to launch in the fall of 2022, providing demand-response rideshare transportation to residents and visitors. The initial service areas will be West and Uptown Sedona, the Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village and connections to Trailhead Shuttle park and rides.

"Since the pandemic, we have seen a dramatic increase in visitation to our public lands, which has created public safety, environmental, and access issues to some of our most treasured assets," said Robert Weber, Sedona Transit Administrator. "With the new Trailhead Shuttle and microtransit service, operated by MV Transportation, known for delivering innovative, safe and reliable transportation, we are confident that we are building a solid foundation for safe and accessible public transportation that will deliver value and further distinguish Sedona for years to come."

"We are excited about our new partnership with the City of Sedona and appreciate the confidence the City Council has placed in MV," said Mark Collins, MV Transportation President. "Our team is looking forward to providing residents and guests with a reliable option to leave their car at their hotel, short-term rental or home, and use transit to safely get to their destination."

Additional information about the new Sedona Trailhead Shuttle can be found at http://www.SedonaShuttle.com.

About MV Transportation, Inc.

MV is the largest privately owned passenger transportation contracting services ﬁrm in North America and a leader in providing the specialized on-demand ADA-compliant transportation of persons with disabilities and the elderly. We provide paratransit, fixed-route, public and private shuttle, and student transportation services, partnering with over 200 city and county government transit agencies, school districts, universities, airports and corporations. Founded in 1975, MV provides freedom for over 110 million passengers each year across 28 states and Canada. For additional information, please visit http://www.mvtransit.com.

