City of Sedona Awards Multi-year Microtransit and Shuttle Contract to MV Transportation

New partnership focused on establishing a foundation to meet the growing mobility needs of residents, visitors and commuters
DALLAS (PRWEB) March 01, 2022
MV Transportation, Inc., a recognized leader in passenger transportation services, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide demand-response microtransit and trailhead shuttle services for the City of Sedona, Arizona beginning this spring.
Faced with balancing population growth and a rise in tourism, the City of Sedona developed a transportation master plan (TMP) to address traffic congestion and mobility needs of residents, visitors, and commuters. Under terms of a five-year contract, MV will operate transportation services to address many of the key objectives outlined in the TMP, including a trailhead shuttle and microtransit service. MV will be responsible for all operations, including dispatch, scheduling and maintenance with a dedicated team of transit professionals and a city-owned fleet.
The initial trailhead shuttle program, scheduled to launch in late March or early April, will provide tourists and locals easier access to popular trailheads while reducing traffic and parking congestion at the trailheads and surrounding neighborhoods. Future service expansion is likely to include rides to restaurants, shops and more.
A demand-response microtransit program is scheduled to launch in the fall of 2022, providing demand-response rideshare transportation to residents and visitors. The initial service areas will be West and Uptown Sedona, the Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village and connections to Trailhead Shuttle park and rides.
"Since the pandemic, we have seen a dramatic increase in visitation to our public lands, which has created public safety, environmental, and access issues to some of our most treasured assets," said Robert Weber, Sedona Transit Administrator. "With the new Trailhead Shuttle and microtransit service, operated by MV Transportation, known for delivering innovative, safe and reliable transportation, we are confident that we are building a solid foundation for safe and accessible public transportation that will deliver value and further distinguish Sedona for years to come."
"We are excited about our new partnership with the City of Sedona and appreciate the confidence the City Council has placed in MV," said Mark Collins, MV Transportation President. "Our team is looking forward to providing residents and guests with a reliable option to leave their car at their hotel, short-term rental or home, and use transit to safely get to their destination."
Additional information about the new Sedona Trailhead Shuttle can be found at http://www.SedonaShuttle.com.
About MV Transportation, Inc.
MV is the largest privately owned passenger transportation contracting services ﬁrm in North America and a leader in providing the specialized on-demand ADA-compliant transportation of persons with disabilities and the elderly. We provide paratransit, fixed-route, public and private shuttle, and student transportation services, partnering with over 200 city and county government transit agencies, school districts, universities, airports and corporations. Founded in 1975, MV provides freedom for over 110 million passengers each year across 28 states and Canada. For additional information, please visit http://www.mvtransit.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/city_of_sedona_awards_multi_year_microtransit_and_shuttle_contract_to_mv_transportation/prweb18522701.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.