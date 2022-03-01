NFP Launches Specialty Energy Group and Hires Vilma Vanegas to Lead It

Industry leader Vanegas specializes in risk management within the power generation and complex energy fields

NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced the launch of an Energy group within its Specialty business and the hiring of Vilma Vanegas as senior vice president to lead it. Vanegas, who specializes in commercial property placements for clients in the power generation and complex energy sectors, will report to Doug Turk, managing director, specialty for NFP.

"We're extremely pleased to welcome Vilma to lead our newly-launched Energy group. NFP continues to attract top industry specialists with unique experiences and backgrounds to help our clients address their most complex risks," said Turk. "Supply chain disruptions across the energy sector continue to grow in scale and frequency. Our team will deliver the strategic risk management counsel and solutions our clients need to overcome these and other challenges."

Vanegas brings more than 20 years of experience within the commercial property energy arena, serving most recently as a senior vice president at Marsh Wortham. She started her career as a power generation and oil and gas underwriter with Liberty International. Vanegas earned her Master of Business Administration from American InterContinental University and is a member of the international honor society, Delta Mu Delta.

"NFP's people-first culture resonated as I was seeking a company that focuses on clients' needs, values specialized expertise and truly cares about its employees," said Vanegas. "I look forward to helping NFP grow its energy business and providing creative solutions for today's ongoing energy challenges."

About NFP

