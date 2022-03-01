Personal Injury Attorney, Garon Muller of Burnside Law Firm, LLP, Wins Trial for Burke County, GA, Motorist

Burnside Law Firm, LLP, recently obtained a favorable jury verdict for their client, Mr. Billy Hunt, who suffered serious injuries after an automobile collision in Burke County, Georgia.
The plaintiff, Billy Hunt, was represented by Garon Muller, a partner and trial attorney at Burnside Law Firm. Billy Hunt was involved in an automobile collision on River Road in Burke County, Georgia, while on his way to work at Plant Vogtle. Consequently, Mr. Hunt suffered serious injuries and significantly lost earnings due to the automobile accident. Despite this, the underinsured motorist's insurance carrier, Allstate Insurance Company, refused to reimburse Mr. Hunt for his damages throughout the litigation of the case. Attorney Garon Muller detailed to the Burke County, Georgia, jury the full extent of Mr. Hunt's injuries, lost earnings and the interruption to his life. During the trial in State Court of Burke County, number 2019S0029, the jury heard the facts of the case over two days, returning a decision in Mr. Hunt's favor on the afternoon of February 8, 2022. They awarded a verdict in excess of the offers made previous to trial for damages, including medical expenses, treatment costs and lost wages.
"To win these types of cases, it is important to remain persistent and have the willingness, resources and conviction to go after insurance companies. In this case, the jury made a fair decision, and justice was served," says Garon Muller.
