Experience Columbus Invites Locals and Visitors to "Live for the Summer Prequel" in Ohio's Capital City

Rain or shine, Columbus offers fun for all ages and a backdrop for meaningful memories

Experience Columbus, the destination marketing organization for Ohio's capital city, is excited to welcome visitors and inspire locals over the next few months with ideas for spring break getaways and staycations. No matter the season, the city is proud of its Live Forward spirit, which encourages visitors and residents to think positively and anticipate bright possibilities, while highlighting the resilience, creativity and optimism of the Columbus community.

Located within a one-day drive or one-hour flight for more than half of the U.S. population, Columbus is an easy daytrip or weekend road trip, but the city also offers enough fun for a week-long vacation.

"We know there's a lot of pent-up travel demand and that Americans are looking to kick off the 2022 travel season in a meaningful way," said Sarah Townes, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer for Experience Columbus. "Spring break is the perfect window of time in Columbus to experience authentic moments that move us forward. Here in Columbus, we have activities and experiences for all interests and ages that can make for an unforgettable trip."

From family-friendly indoor and outdoor attractions, to hiking trails, to sports games and Instagram-worthy rooftop bars, here's how visitors can spend a springtime getaway in Columbus:

FAMILY-FRIENDLY FUN

Top family attractions include the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens; the Conservatory features +13 acres of unique garden spaces, including the interactive, 2-acre Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Children's Garden. Families and nature enthusiasts can explore the great outdoors on one of Central Ohio's many hiking and biking trails, including High Banks Metro Park and the new Quarry Trail Metro Park. Quarry Trails boasts a single-track mountain bike path and a picturesque 25-foot waterfall.

If you're experiencing a spring rain shower during your stay, take your fun indoors and visit the Columbus Museum of Art, National Veterans Memorial and Museum or LEGOLAND Discovery Center located at Easton Town Center, which was recently named the number one retail experience in America by Chain Store Age. COSI Science Center is 320,000 square feet that includes numerous exhibits, the largest planetarium in Ohio, and its new, limited-time exhibit of iconic props and artwork, "MARVEL: Universe of Super Heroes."

With three stadiums within just a few blocks of each other, the Arena District is a must-visit for families who love sports. Visitors can watch the 2020 MLS Cup Champions, the Columbus Crew, play on the new Lower.com Field, or take in a Columbus Blue Jackets hockey game on the ice at Nationwide Arena; starting in April, purchase tickets to a Columbus Clippers AAA baseball game at Huntington Park. Find more family friendly activities around Columbus here.

For residents looking for even more creative ways to spend spring break in their hometown, Experience Columbus has created a landing page with dozens of staycation ideas.

EXPERIENCE TRAILS

Columbus visitors can also take part in self-guided experience-themed trail packages which include the Columbus Coffee Trail and the recently launched Columbus Distillery Trail. The Distillery Trail unites seven local companies that all specialize in the creation of spectacular spirits that have a local twist.

Other trails incorporate sightseeing and activities, like the Hike, Bike and Paddle Trail and the Short North Arts Trail.

RESTAURANTS AND NIGHTLIFE

With globally-inspired flavors and innovative concepts, the food in Columbus is sure to delight your tastebuds. New food destinations include Cameron Mitchell Restaurants' Budd Dairy Food Hall in Italian Village, a collection of chef-driven concepts, the newly opened East Market in the Trolley District, and Understory, the new concept restaurant from Wolf's Ridge Brewing, as well as many other new eateries opening throughout the spring season.

As temperatures warm, rooftop bars and restaurants quickly become favorite hangouts. Columbus offers several rooftop spots that have their own unique personality—visitors can check out Antiques on High, Lumin Skybar, Lincoln Social, BrewDog Franklinton, or VASO, to name just a few.

LGBTQ+ VISITORS

Columbus has long been known as a progressive and LGBTQ+-friendly destination, boasting the largest PRIDE celebration in the Midwest and the 15th largest LGBTQ+ population in the nation. A big part of the draw is Columbus' "gayborhoods," which allow easy/walkable access to LGBTQ+-friendly attractions, with the Short North Arts District and German Village being the most prominent. Other areas, like Downtown, boast major draws – these include one of the oldest remaining lesbian bars in the country, Slammers, and Nina West's new drag bar, District West. Lodging-wise, the relatively new, chic and stylish Moxy hotel in the Short North is a great accommodation option for those wanting quick access to the nightlife in the area.

Experience Columbus has a dedicated landing page that includes a list of LGBTQ+-owned businesses and neighborhood-by-neighborhood guides of what to do and where to go.

HOTELS & LODGING

Experience Columbus has special packages to provide guests with experiences and hotel stays at great rates. If visitors book their hotel at experiencecolumbus.com/hotels, they can receive two complimentary tickets to the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium or Franklin Park Conservatory and a free Lyft credit.

To learn more about springtime in Columbus and to book hotels and experiences, visit experiencecolumbus.com/springbreak, subscribe to our Alexa Flash Briefing or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To share stories of your experiences in Columbus post on social media using #LiveForwardCbus or email community@experiencecolumbus.com.

ABOUT COLUMBUS

Columbus is a city unlike any other. Vibrant and alive, Ohio's capital is known for its open attitude, smart style and entrepreneurial spirit. Columbus' blend of neighborhoods; dynamic nightlife; noteworthy music scene; arts and culinary experiences; events; attractions; and accommodations are all made unforgettable by the diversity of its outgoing locals who eagerly await warmly welcoming visitors. Free travel guides, maps, online booking and detailed information are available at http://www.ExperienceColumbus.com. Visitor information is also available on Facebook: facebook.com/ExperienceColumbus, Twitter: @ExpCols and Instagram: @experiencecolumbus.

