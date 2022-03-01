IRONSCALES Expands Product Offering Across Email, Communication Platforms

New solutions protect customers from expanding threats to cybersecurity landscape

IRONSCALES, the leader in AI-powered email security and the fastest growing email security company in the world, today announced new features to protect organizations from the growing threats in the cybersecurity landscape.

Phishing attacks are the biggest threat facing organizations today, and it is no longer confined to just email. To protect organizations from phishing attacks, IRONSCALES announced the Complete Protect™ solution which extends coverage beyond email environments to also include Microsoft Teams. Furthermore, IRONSCALES recognized rising Account Takeover (ATO) attacks, so today's release also provides comprehensive ATO protection through automated incident response, proactive threat hunting, virtual SOC and employee training.

This new Microsoft Teams protection and enhanced ATO capabilities are included in new product packages that better align to the protection organizations are seeking.

The three new packages include:



Email Protect™, provides the advanced phishing security, including advanced malware and URL scanning, automated classification and remediation, collaborative threat hunting as part of the IRONSCALES online Community and more.

Complete Protect™, provides all the benefits of Email Protect™ plus protection against phishing attacks in Microsoft Teams environments and improved capabilities for the detection and remediation of Account Takeover (ATO) attacks.

Starter™, a new free service tier, is a closed beta test that provides users with a glimpse into the power of the IRONSCALES solution before they adopt Email Protect or Complete Protect.

IRONSCALES also is expanding access to its Premium Training solution, offering more customers simulation and awareness training to help their employees become more vigilant against potential phishing attacks. IRONSCALES' Premium Training content will be available as an add-on to any package for an additional fee.

Legacy tools are not prepared to defend against today's email and communication platform attacks, which are becoming increasingly sophisticated. IRONSCALES' three new packages enable customers to reduce cyberattacks across their email and communication platforms in the face of these changes.

"The pace of phishing attacks will continue to accelerate, as criminals seek vulnerabilities in the tools we rely on in our new remote work environments," said Eyal Benishti, CEO and Founder of IRONSCALES. "Our expanded product offering reflects that wider attack surface, with even deeper AI-driven email protection and solutions to defend against potential phishing on platforms such as Microsoft Teams. We're excited about the new features and expanded protection we can offer organizations. We are building a safer tomorrow, together."

Email Protect™ and Complete Protect™ are available March 1, and Starter™ is now available for Beta testers. For more information about IRONSCALES and its complete solution suite, visit http://www.ironscales.com.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is a leading email security company focused on fighting back against today's modern phishing attacks. Our self-learning, AI-driven platform continuously detects and remediates advanced threats like Business Email Compromise (BEC), credential harvesting, Account Takeover (ATO) and more. We believe our powerfully simple email security solution is fast to deploy, easy to manage and keeps our customers safe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel in 2014 by alumni of the Israel Defense Force's elite Intelligence Technology unit, IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are proud to support thousands of customers globally with our award-winning, analyst-recognized platform. Visit http://www.ironscales.com to learn more.

