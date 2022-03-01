Gilbane Building Company Names John LaRow Senior Vice President, Overseeing New York Operations

Company Announces Series of Promotions in Key Roles to Advance ‘One New York' Strategy

Gilbane Building Company today announced that company veteran John LaRow is overseeing its operations across New York State in a new role as Senior Vice President to advance a "One New York" strategy. LaRow, who assumed this position in the fall of 2021, is responsible for sales, operations, and oversight of Gilbane's more than 440 construction professionals who are working on a variety of projects statewide. In addition, Gilbane announced the promotions of several individuals as part of the company positions itself for growth in New York.

LaRow first joined Gilbane in 1994 and, during his career, was instrumental in Gilbane establishing operations in New York City, as well as expanding the company's footprint throughout Upstate New York. In his new role, LaRow will be responsible for driving consistency and excellence for sales and operations in New York City and will be based in Gilbane's office in downtown Manhattan. A dynamic leader, LaRow is a member of the company's newly formed corporate task force for the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiative and part of the team establishing the strategic vision for ESG at Gilbane. He is also the executive sponsor of Gilbane's national sustainability council and Pride Employee Resource Group.

"John exemplifies the spirit that has helped Gilbane become one of the world's major construction companies over the last 150 years," said Tom Laird, President & CEO, Gilbane Building Company. "The foundation in New York is strong and Gilbane is positioned for sustained growth in the market providing valuable career opportunities for our employees."

As the company positions itself for growth in New York, Gilbane announced a series of promotions in key roles related to economic inclusion, operations, business development, and safety. They include:



Ed Bigley, veteran of the New York construction market since 1985, is now serving as Construction Executive Director for Field Operations and Safety, managing Gilbane's industry-leading safety program on New York City projects.

Brennan Gilbane Koch, a 5th generation Gilbane family member, now Director of Business Development with a focus on the company's market growth and commitment to client satisfaction.

Ryan Molitor, promoted to Area Manager, Healthcare Sector overseeing healthcare and life sciences operations throughout New York City.

John Rooney, promoted to Area Director for Economic Inclusion, expanding his responsibilities to grow Gilbane's award-winning diversity and inclusion efforts across New York State.

These employees are part of Gilbane's New York City leadership team which also includes Area Managers of key markets: Andy Sosa, Mixed-Use & Residential, Neil Heyman, Cultural and Institutional, Jay Prybylski, Commercial Interiors & Special Projects and Cecil House, Public Sector and Joanna Kripp, New York City Operations Manager.

"We have an exceptional team in place that is dedicated to meeting our clients' priorities and making a difference in our community. I am proud of our team's continued focus on building excellence and their leadership in making our industry more inclusive, safer, and more sustainable," John LaRow said.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. A family business founded in 1870, Gilbane has active participation from the 4th, 5th, and 6th generations of the Gilbane family.

Since 1949, Gilbane has delivered construction services in New York State for clients across multiple market sectors, including commercial office, multi-unit, and high rise residential, cultural, education, healthcare, public sector, science and technology, and mission-critical.

For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/gilbane_building_company_names_john_larow_senior_vice_president_overseeing_new_york_operations/prweb18526221.htm