etherFAX Recognized as a DirectTrust Member and a Leader in Advancing Interoperability Within Healthcare

As a Member of DirectTrust, etherFAX Enables the Secure Exchange of Healthcare Information to Improve Patient Care
HOLMDEL, N.J. (PRWEB) March 01, 2022
etherFAX today announced its DirectTrust membership and participation in DirectTrust Standards to drive healthcare interoperability and enable the secure exchange of healthcare information. As a member of DirectTrust, etherFAX is a part of a communication network that ensures the reliable and secure transport of data between providers to improve patient care.
As a cloud-based and virtual solution, etherFAX enables organizations to securely send and receive information from a broad range of applications and endpoint devices without having to change a single workflow. The etherFAX Secure Exchange Network (SEN) is the world's largest fax network, leveraging advanced encryption and hybrid cloud technology to provide 100 percent secure communications.
"Becoming a member of DirectTrust reinforces our commitment to providing healthcare organizations with the most secure document delivery solution in the industry," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX. "Our patented technology and encrypted communication solutions guarantee that patient data and business-critical information remain protected at all times."
etherFAX's DirectFax™ solution via SEN enables organizations to send and receive PHI and unstructured data directly to applications and devices with ultra-fast transmission speeds and guaranteed delivery. By leveraging the security of fax technology with the scalability of the cloud, etherFAX DirectFax delivers high-resolution, full color documents within seconds. These capabilities can now be extended to Direct Secure Messages.
By joining DirectTrust, etherFAX can now connect to nearly three million direct addresses, across roughly 3,000 organizations, that have shared about three billion messages. etherFAX will allow these organizations to send and receive a Direct Secure Message (DSM) from today's popular fax servers as well as third-party messaging platforms including Microsoft Teams, Slack, Microsoft Fax, and mobile applications. Joining DirectTrust gives etherFAX another interoperability capability, allowing users to choose how they want to send, receive, and integrate patient data into their EHRs.
About DirectTrust
DirectTrust™ is a nonprofit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, consumers/patients, and Health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust's robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit http://www.directtrust.org.
About etherFAX
Founded in 2009, etherFAX® offers a secure document delivery platform and suite of applications widely used across a broad range of industries to digitize workflows and optimize business processes. As a leading provider of hybrid-cloud fax solutions supporting healthcare enterprises, etherFAX securely transmits protected health information and high-resolution, color documents directly to applications and devices with end-to-end encryption and ultra-fast transmission speeds. With more than 6 million connected endpoints, etherFAX is the world's largest document exchange network, supporting every major fax server, application, and fax-enabled device. The etherFAX partner network continues to grow and evolve to strengthen platform-agnostic document delivery to and from fax providers, fax servers, EHRs, and Health Information Exchanges. etherFAX's secure, cloud-based, and encrypted data exchange solutions are SOC 2 compliant, HIPAA compliant, PCI DSS certified, and HITRUST CSF certified. For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, call us at 877-384-9866, or email sales@etherfax.net.
