Oligonucleotide Purification With Anion Exchange Chromatography (AIEX), Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn the principals of oligonucleotide purification using high resolution anion exchange chromatography (AIEX) to separate erroneous or incomplete sequences from full-length sequences. Attendees will learn how yield and purity can be optimized and understand their correlation when purifying DNA and RNA molecules. The featured speaker will discuss the significance of good resin choice with optimized properties regarding pore size and bead size.

RNA and DNA therapeutic molecules have rigorous requirements for purity. Oligonucleotide purification is frequently done using high resolution anion exchange chromatography (AIEX) to separate erroneous or incomplete sequences from full-length sequences.

In this webinar, the featured speaker will discuss strategies for oligonucleotide purification. Three case studies will be shown about the effects of temperature, residence time and resin type on the loading capacities of pegylated RNA, 45-nucleotide-long RNA and 20-mer DNA. The speaker will present the analysis of the correlation between yield and purity under optimal conditions. These optimized conditions resulted in DNA and RNA products with high purity and yield.

Join Cecilia Unoson, Manager of Applications, Bio-Works, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 10am EDT (2pm GMT/UK).

