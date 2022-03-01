Practical Considerations for Finance Professionals on ESG Reporting to be Highlighted at FEI's Second ESG Conference

Finance Leaders Analyzing Business Impact of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance to Delve into Planning and Application Methods During ESG Ecosystem: Micro Perspectives Conference

Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for finance leaders, today announced the agenda for its ESG Ecosystem: Micro Perspectives Conference to be hosted virtually on March 22 and 24. Following the Fall 2021 ESG Ecosystem: Macro Perspectives Conference, the new Micro Perspectives event will examine practical planning and real-world applications of reporting the financial impact of environmental, social, and corporate governance matters. Attendees will learn from business leaders currently implementing ESG reporting within the finance function and can earn up to 8 CPE credits.

Sessions will cover best practices for responding to the challenges of integrating ESG into finance, including rethinking governance and talent around ESG reporting; assessing what ESG metrics are material for reporting purposes; navigating ESG reporting tools and technology; and diving into carbon reporting considerations and best practices.

"Accurate and consistent ESG reporting is a business imperative that can no longer be overlooked and is now top of mind for investors, regulators, and customers. Failure to prioritize the governance, oversight, and reliability of ESG reporting can have a serious negative impact on a company's health and future prospects" said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO, FEI and FERF. "Our ESG Ecosystem: Micro Perspectives Conference is designed to arm finance professionals with the insight and tools necessary to help them increase their acumen and accelerate their organizations' ESG reporting efforts."

Representatives from Accenture LLP, Amkor Technology Inc., Apex, Competent Boards, Deloitte & Touche LLP, ERM CVS, EY, KPMG, Protiviti, ServiceNow, Value Reporting Foundation, and Workiva will join FEI to explore the abovementioned issues and share educational insights.

For the full conference agenda, speakers, details, or to register, please visit

https://www.financialexecutives.org/Events/Conferences/ESG-Ecosystem-Micro-Perspectives-Conference.aspx.

FEI's ESG Conference is made possible through the support of the Financial Education & Research Foundation and event sponsors, including Platinum Sponsors Deloitte, DFIN, EY, KPMG, Persefoni, Robert Half Protiviti, ServiceNow, Workiva; and Supporter, Novisto.

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, treasurers, and controllers at companies from every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of more than 65 Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/practical_considerations_for_finance_professionals_on_esg_reporting_to_be_highlighted_at_feis_second_esg_conference/prweb18526108.htm