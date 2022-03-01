Summit Leadership Partners Appoints New Vice President of Business Development, Nancy McNelis, to Lead the Firm's Expansion Plans

The Charlotte-based leadership advisory firm hires head of new business development to lead the company into its next growth phase

Summit Leadership Partners, named one of the fastest growing leadership advisory firms in the US by Inc., Consulting Magazine and Charlotte Business Journal, has made a strategic move to strengthen its leadership team, appointing Nancy McNelis as its new Vice President of Business Development, as it looks to expand its presence in new US markets.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Summit Leadership Partners is headquartered, Nancy will work closely with the company's leadership team and prospective clients to focus on driving growth for the firm in the US. Nancy brings over three decades of proven experience in business development, consultative sales, and thought leadership. Her areas of focus include management consulting, new business development, strategic planning, operations, leadership development, process improvement, and organizational development.

Nancy's announcement follows a strong period of growth for Summit over the last several years, with the firm anticipating future expansion ahead with Nancy joining the leadership team. She will play an instrumental role at Summit by engaging and collaborating with current and prospective clients and attracting future investments for the firm.

"We have ambitious plans for Summit in the coming years and we are fortunate to have Nancy's experience to extend our market reach and help us to achieve our growth goals," said Dan Hawkins, Founder and CEO, Summit Leadership Partners. "Her appointment represents our confidence in our strategy, our capabilities, and the market prospects ahead. We have an exceptional team, consulting solutions and growing brand. Nancy will assist us with reaching more clients that we can help scale and perform at high levels."

Nancy's diverse background spans the world of business, academia, and the community where she has held executive and leadership roles, encompassing finance, operations and business development in the manufacturing, consulting, financial services, and nonprofit sectors. Prior to joining Summit Leadership Partners, Nancy served as the Associate Vice President and Managing Director of External Relations at Queens University where she worked with community leaders to increase external partnerships with local businesses and organizations, allowing the University to significantly grow its offerings and resources to become the premier choice for developing future leaders in higher education. She has also served on various corporate executive roles with P&L responsibility encompassing finance, HR, operations, and sales at companies such as Right Management, Jefferson Wells International, Transamerica Reinsurance, Ernst & Young and more.

"I'm thrilled to join Summit Leadership Partners and I look forward to developing both existing and new client relationships, leveraging the firm's increasing reputation as one of the premier leadership advisory firms," said Nancy McNelis, VP of Business Development, Summit Leadership Partners.

Nancy earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting at the Ohio State University Fisher College of Business, where she received a public accounting certification. She has a master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Kansas Graduate School of Business and has an Executive Coaching Certificate from Queens University of Charlotte.

She has received numerous business achievement accolades and recognitions, including a spot on the Charlotte Business Journal's Top 25 Women in Business list and Charlotte Mecklenburg Times' Top 50 Most Influential Women list, and was a recipient of the Charlotte YMCA George Williams Award for volunteering, and finalist for the ATHENA Award for women's leadership.

Nancy is passionate about the community and currently serves on the Boards of the America Heart Association, Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, Go Red for Women Executive Leadership Team, and was recently appointed as an Executive Committee member on the Charlotte YMCA Metro Board. She is also on supporting committees for the Girls Scouts and Women Executives.

"I have known Nancy for many years and am thrilled she will be joining us. Nancy will have a valuable role in helping Summit to create new strategic partnerships and strengthen existing ones, and we are very excited to have her on board at Summit," Mr. Hawkins concludes.

Summit Leadership Partners advises boards, investors, CEOs, and senior leaders on strategically scaling business through talent and organization assessment, coaching, executive team effectiveness, leadership development and organization performance improvement. In addition to using advanced behavioral science and data driven tools to uncover opportunities and challenges, our exceptional consulting team deploys real-world solutions based on proven business experience and acumen. Summit was included in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in both 2020 and 2021, ranked #5 on Consulting Magazine's 2020 Fastest Growing Companies, and was listed in the top 10 in Charlotte Business Journal's 2020 Fast 50. Summit Leadership Partners is located in Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.summitleadership.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

