Sigmetrix Adds EZtol Fundamentals Course to Their Computer-Based Training Portfolio

Sigmetrix expands their digital training portfolio to teach the fundamentals of EZtol at students own pace

Sigmetrix, experts in mechanical variation management, announced today the availability of their new EZtol Fundamentals Computer-Based Training course within their Computer-Based Training portfolio.

EZtol is a 1-Dimensional tolerance stackup analysis program designed to assist in understanding the impact of assembly-level requirements on the accumulation of part-level dimensional variation and part-to-part assembly variation. Interested users may download a 7-day free trial from http://www.eztol.com.

The new EZtol Fundamentals course utilizes a combination of lecture videos, software demonstrations, detailed exercises, quizzes, and a training manual to teach the fundamentals of EZtol. Upon completion of the course students will be able to analyze multiple 1D stackups on CATIA, NX, and SOLIDWORKS models and make design decisions to optimize the nominal designs and tolerance assignments. The coursework is broken into tasks which students complete at their own pace.

Topics include:



Brief background reviews on tolerance analysis fundamentals, including a discussion in statistical analysis methods

An overview of the interface followed by more in-depth explanations and exercises on the tools provided to analyze your stackups

Detailed explanation, with examples, of the results and associated information provided

Reporting and data management

Engineers and designers engaged in product design with CATIA, NX, or SOLIDWORKS and responsible for assigning tolerances to part dimensions/features will now be able to learn the fundamentals of EZtol at their own pace. This computer-based course allows students to complete the same curriculum as the instructor-led course but at a pace that can be balanced with other work demands.

"We are committed to help our customers be successful by offering best-in-class solutions that consist of software, as well as the training to enable the most effective use of those tools," said James Stoddard, President of Sigmetrix. "Whether we are training an individual student or working at the enterprise level to elevate the skills and knowledge of entire teams and departments throughout an organization, we have a solution that ultimately will help yield better products through mechanical variation management."

Sigmetrix's people and technologies have been helping companies produce better products through mechanical variation management for over 25 years. Mechanical variation is a reality of manufacturing and assembly processes. Companies who successfully manage this variation reap many competitive benefits. Sigmetrix can help:



Learn more about Sigmetrix's training courses at https://www.sigmetrix.com/services/.

About Sigmetrix

Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better products for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at http://www.sigmetrix.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/sigmetrix_adds_eztol_fundamentals_course_to_their_computer_based_training_portfolio/prweb18525485.htm