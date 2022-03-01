Roland DGA Announces Launch of New TrueVIS VG3 and SG3 Large-Format Printer/Cutters

Third-Generation TrueVIS Machines Take Productivity, Color Control, and Convenience to an Even Higher Level

Roland DGA has announced the launch of its third-generation of state-of-the-art inkjets – the TrueVIS™ VG3 and SG3 series large-format printer/cutters – engineered for even greater image quality, productivity, and ease of use. Building upon the impressive capabilities of Roland DG's best-selling VG2 and SG2 series, the new VG3 and SG3 models continue to benefit from core TrueVIS technology and functionality, plus new user-focused enhancements to features and industrial design. The TrueVIS VG3 Series – Roland DG's top-of-the-line printer/cutters – usher in a new era of productivity, color control, efficiency, and convenience, while the value-packed SG3 models make the latest TrueVIS technology accessible to print providers who are just starting or seeking to build their businesses.

The VG3 and SG3 printer/cutters, Roland DG's most intuitive, efficient, and versatile TrueVIS machines ever, are ideal for a wide range of applications, including signs and banners, window graphics, labels, decals, floor graphics, vehicle graphics, interior décor, heat transfer apparel, and more. In addition to enabling users to optimize production, they offer dynamic ink configurations, exact color targeting, and unsurpassed print-and-cut accuracy. Both series incorporate user-focused improvements based on feedback from previous generation TrueVIS users for even greater overall performance.

Every TrueVIS VG3 and SG3 combines the precision printing made possible by Roland DG's latest FlexFire™ print heads with incredibly accurate integrated contour cutting, allowing for smooth, reliable unattended printing. They also take full advantage of Roland DG's specially formulated, GREENGUARD Gold certified TR2 inks to deliver ultra-vivid, detailed prints that are also exceptionally scratch resistant and durable up to three years outdoors without lamination. One of the main distinguishing hallmarks of TrueVIS printer/cutters is the stunning colors they produce. These incredibly vibrant results are further enhanced by the latest True Rich Color 3 preset (in the included VersaWorks® 6 RIP software), which now supports RGB mode to push the limits of color saturation.

For maximum ease of use and streamlined operation, third-generation TrueVIS devices are equipped with a new 7-inch LCD touch-panel screen. Users can access print and cut settings, check notifications, get a real-time view of ink levels or media sizes, automatically sheet cut, operate the take-up, and perform other device commands. TrueVIS VG3 and SG3 inkjets also integrate seamlessly with the new Roland DG Connect machine monitoring app, with features to enhance print operations, improve workflows, and provide users with powerful new business insights.

Each VG3 and SG3 printer/cutter comes with a redesigned take-up system that not only provides increased stability for a smooth post process, but also incorporates several new features that simplify set up and optimize workflow. Fully adjustable tube holders accommodate any tube size for easy media placement, while a choice of two different modes enable the take-up to handle everything from thin films to heavy canvas materials.

Users will also appreciate other new VG3 and SG3 features, such as an automated media calibration feature that uses TrueVIS optical registration technology to determine gaps, adjust, and calibrate; automated pinch rollers that raise during operation to avoid contact with printed graphics; and a perforated sheet cut option that automatically adds "easy tear" perforations to separate print jobs.

All VG3 and SG3 printer/cutters come bundled with feature-filled, user friendly VersaWorks® 6 Software – Roland DG's most powerful, intuitive RIP to date. In addition to its HARLEQUIN RIP dual core engine and 64-bit processing, VersaWorks 6 offers unlimited queue settings, built-in spot Pantone® and Roland DG spot color libraries, advanced cropping, tiling and nesting tools, plus several new productivity and color-matching updates.

"When developing these next-generation TrueVIS printer/cutters, our goal was to take our award-winning inkjets – machines that were already immensely popular – and make them even better," said Daniel Valade, Roland DGA Product Manager of Digital Print. "The VG3 Series models – our flagship printer/cutters – are designed to satisfy the most demanding print professionals, while the affordable SG3 Series puts TrueVIS performance, versatility, and dependability within reach of start-up and growing print businesses."

Key Differences – TrueVIS VG3 and SG3 Printer/Cutters

TrueVIS VG3 Series

The professional-grade TrueVIS VG3 family includes the 64-inch VG3-640 and the 54-inch VG3-540. Along with the features outlined above (which the SG3 machines share), the VG3 models boast four FlexFire print heads for increased productivity, plus a choice of six ink configurations, including a new 8-color (CMYK+Lc+Lm+Or+Gr) option. The VG3's cutting-edge print technology and expanded gamut allow for greater color freedom and accuracy, subtle neutral tones, and smooth color transitions without any grainy texture. In addition to significantly widening the overall color gamut, Orange and Green TR2 inks make it easy to hit Pantone® colors, specific orange to red areas, blue to green areas, and challenging hues like purples and reds.

TrueVIS SG3 Series

The value-packed TrueVIS SG3 Series includes the 54-inch SG3-540 and 30-inch SG3-300, which offer many of the same features of Roland DG's top-of-the-line VG3 printer/cutters at extremely attractive pricing. Both of the SG3 models use TR2 inks in a CMYK ink configuration.

To learn more about Roland DGA's new TrueVIS VG3 Series, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/VG3. For more information on the new TrueVIS SG3 Series, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/SG3.

