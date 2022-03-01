Futura Healthcare Eases Customers' Hardware and Equipment Challenges with Latest Release of Their Customer Care Portal

Futura Healthcare (formerly Futura Mobility), a leading provider of IT consulting and mobility technology solutions for the healthcare industry and global corporations, has announced the latest upgrade to their Customer Care Portal to meet the evolving service and tracking needs of its customers.

Futura Healthcare (formerly Futura Mobility), a leading provider of IT consulting and mobility technology solutions for the healthcare industry and global corporations, has announced the latest upgrade to their Customer Care Portal to meet the evolving service and tracking needs of its customers.

Futura has modernized its platform to help customers improve the management and oversight of their hardware and peripherals. With this latest release, customers will be better positioned to maintain the foundational support they rely on every day while benefiting from the portal's simplified user interface and improved functionality, including:



New map display that is ideal for viewing status of multiple sites

New snapshot dashboard that shows case trends and asset overview

Flexible data grids that allow filtering and exporting to Excel

New report designer and viewer that allows creation of custom reports

With portal access streamlined for entering and tracking all service needs, customers will find it easier to:



Track all assets by serial number

Track all warranties

Get real-time reporting of repairs

View support and repair history

View and enter support cases

Get a dashboard view of assets and SLAs

According to Jefferson Barr, Futura's Chief Marketing Officer, "Given the ongoing inflationary pressures with hardware and equipment procurement, we are encouraging our customers to take full advantage of our portal's improved functionality to help ensure they realize maximum uptime and value from their technology investments."

About Futura Healthcare:

Futura Healthcare is a trusted industry partner delivering end-to-end healthcare advisory, consulting, and technology solutions. We are vendor agnostic and help healthcare institutions achieve their strategic goals of improved patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and enhanced clinician engagement.

As a single source partner, we deploy best-of-breed technologies – from mobility hardware and eLearning to advisory services and consulting. We have serviced 1 in 3 hospitals nationwide, deployed and supported over 600,000 IT assets, and have defined healthcare technology best practices for over 20 years.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/futura_healthcare_eases_customers_hardware_and_equipment_challenges_with_latest_release_of_their_customer_care_portal/prweb18526387.htm