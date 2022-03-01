Alcatraz AI's Rock Earns Innovation & Tech Today Top 50 Most Innovative Products Award

The annual program highlights an elite group of technology products

Alcatraz AI is proud to announce that its product, the Rock, has been recognized by Innovation & Tech Today as a Top 50 Most Innovative Product.

Innovation & Tech Today (I&TT), one of the leading publishers of content on innovation, technology, and the sciences, announced winners of its annual Top 50 Most Innovative Products competition. The Top 50 Most Innovative Products is I&TT's most popular feature every year. The feature includes a collection of business innovations, new products, and connected services, along with gadgets from industries such as healthcare, smart home, outdoor and adventure, STEM, gaming, and entertainment. Products were selected from categories such as health tech, connected life, outdoor and adventure tech, gaming and entertainment, and general tech products.

The Rock is Alcatraz AI's access control solution that transforms the way you enter secured spaces using your face as your credential. The Rock has the unique ability to effectively mitigate tailgating by detecting breaches in real-time, providing modern enterprise-grade security solutions to protect businesses, people, and assets. With features like touchless identity verification, multi-factor authentication, and tailgating detection, the Rock provides users and administrators data that can drive behavior modification and effectively secure buildings.

"Alcatraz AI is honored that our state-of-the-art product, the Rock, has been awarded as a Most Innovative Product by Innovation & Tech Today," said Alcatraz AI's CEO, Tina D'Agostin. "We are thrilled to be included in this list among so many other great innovators."

"Every year, we unearth some of the most innovative products on the market. We pride ourselves on having a sharp eye for finding novel products that are technologically advanced and highly useful," said Charles Warner, chief executive officer of Innovative Properties Worldwide and publisher/editor-in-chief of Innovation & Tech Today. "Each product was vigorously tested by our entire editorial staff, as we narrowed down the entrants to the best possible reflection of products that will appeal to our readers."

To inquire about the Rock, please visit Alcatraz AI's website http://www.alcatraz.ai. For a closer look at the Rock, Alcatraz AI will be showcasing the Rock at ISC West and Data Center World this year.

About Alcatraz AI

Alcatraz AI transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make powerful decisions at the edge, where your face becomes your credential. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy. Our state-of-the-art product, the Rock, is designed to be easy to deploy on any access control system, providing an enterprise-grade security solution to protect businesses, people and assets. Visit http://www.alcatraz.ai for more information and follow the company's updates on LinkedIn.

About Innovation & Tech Today

Innovation & Tech Today is an award-winning digital and print publication covering all things tech. While we maintain global coverage of the sciences, innovation, and technology, we also celebrate the many cutting-edge products making headway in the marketplace today. Our noted cover personalities have featured Ricky Gervias, Dave Bautista, James Gunn, Scarlett Johansson, and Penn & Teller on our covers.

