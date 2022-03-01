Nomadix Unveils New Network Infrastructure Product Line for Hotel and Multi-Tenant Markets

No-Nonsense Performance and Affordable Connectivity from a Single-Source Supplier

Nomadix® Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, today announced its newly named and expanded product line: Nomadix Networks. Adding to its leading portfolio of internet gateways and guest-facing technologies, the company now offers wireless access points, controllers and LAN switches designed to comply with stringent hospitality standards, including Marriott's GPNS. Nomadix Networks enables hotels and multi-tenant operators to affordably upgrade their infrastructure with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology and effectively meet the exponential internet and IoT growth demands, while providing secure and easy management for properties.

The new product line offers performance, quality, simplicity and affordability, and is complementary with the rest of the Nomadix product portfolio, creating a single source for procurement and support. Nomadix Networks offers a choice of indoor, outdoor and even wall plate options to allow resellers and end customers to construct networks that meet their unique property needs.

"Our partners and customers have been using the Nomadix gateway family to manage their internet connectivity and bandwidth for many years and have repeatedly asked for an expanded product line to support their networks," said Ted Helvey, chairman & CEO of Nomadix. "We are delighted to now be in a position to do so with the latest technology coupled with innovative pricing aimed at helping the industry through its recovery. This is a natural evolution for our company and aligns with our ‘better together' strategy from both a business and technology perspective."

Availability

The Nomadix Networks portfolio now offers wireless access points, controllers and LAN switches. Nomadix provides flexible pricing for these new products, for both capital budgets as well as a pure operating budget model with no upfront capital expenditures through select partners. The company will continue to collaborate and work closely with the wide array of other networking vendors, giving hotels and multi-tenant properties a choice in their infrastructure solutions.

About Nomadix

With more than 25 years of experience, Nomadix enables over 5 million daily internet connections in over 150 countries. With A global reputation for unparalleled reliability and ease of management, its patented gateways are the industry standard in hospitality, used by tens of thousands of properties and supporting millions of rooms worldwide. The company provides hotel and property owners, brands, property management groups and managed service providers (MSPs) with a suite of solutions that will enhance the guest and tenant experience, today and into the future. From in-room entertainment with TV casting, to secure Wi-Fi with an expanded Nomadix Networks portfolio, to Angie in-room voice assistants, to a cloud telephony service – travelers can feel at home wherever they go. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

