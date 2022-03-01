Ketan Pandit accepted into Forbes Communications Council

Pandit joins a list of elite leaders working on some of the biggest challenges in B2B marketing globally. As part of the council, he will work on industry defining and global best practices for hybrid events.

Ketan Pandit, Head of Marketing at Zuddl, a virtual and hybrid events platform headquartered in Plano, Texas, has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations.

Ketan was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Ketan Pandit into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Ketan has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Ketan will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Ketan Pandit will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am thrilled to join the elite Forbes Communication Council, and look forward to contributing my time and expertise to the community", said Ketan Pandit. "It is an honor to work alongside some of the sharpest marketing leaders, and I look forward to assisting them in achieving their virtual and hybrid event goals."

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18512127.htm