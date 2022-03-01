New Officers and Representatives Announced for 2022 Americas Council of the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC)

The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), the global standards-setting body for the executive search and leadership consulting profession, today announces 2022 officers and representatives to the AESC Council of the Americas.
NEW YORK (PRWEB) March 01, 2022
The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), the global standards-setting body for the executive search and leadership consulting profession, today announces 2022 officers and representatives to the AESC Council of the Americas. The Council consists of elected officers and representatives from AESC Member executive search and leadership advisory firms from across the Americas region.
David Turner, Managing Partner and President at Kincannon & Reed and based in Phoenix will serve as Council Chair; Suzanne Burns, Partner, Board, CEO, Industrial, Digital & Private Equity Practices at Spencer Stuart and based in Chicago will serve as Council Vice Chair; Tony Bolliger, President at CareerSMITH and based in Newport Beach, California, will serve as Council Secretary/Treasurer.
In addition, AESC would like to welcome ten new AESC Americas Council representatives, including Matrice Ellis Kirk, CEO at Ellis Kirk Group and based in Dallas; Gabriel Gonzalez, President & CEO at GOSECO International Executive and based in San Diego; Daniel W. Heiman, Chair of Cornerstone International Group – North America and based in Kansas City; Jason Murray, President & Managing Partner at BIPOC Executive Search and based in Toronto; Felipe Rivelles, Managing Partner, Mexico at Signium and based in Mexico City; Carol Robinson, Principal & Founder at Harbour West Consulting and based in North Vancouver, British Columbia; Jessica Rudish, Principal at Rudish Health and based in New York; Ranju Shergill, Partner at Pekarsky & Co. and based in Calgary; Jennifer Silvester, CEO & Senior Partner at Silvester & Company and based in Salt Lake City; Conrad Woody, Managing Partner, Washington Office & Head of the U.S. Association and Corporate Affairs Practice at Odgers Berndtson and based in Washington, DC.
David Turner, AESC Americas Council Chair, commented: "The AESC Council of the Americas plays an important role in ensuring the highest standards of quality and service in the executive search and leadership consulting profession across the region. I look forward to working with my fellow Council members to create the future of the profession on behalf of the clients we serve."
Karen Greenbaum, AESC President and CEO, commented: "AESC Councils combine regional expertise with global innovation on behalf of our association, ensuring clients—no matter where in the world—receive exceptional quality and results when working with an AESC Member."
The complete 2022 AESC Council of the Americas includes:
- David Turner, Kincannon & Reed, Chair – Phoenix
- Suzanne Burns, Spencer Stuart, Vice Chair – Chicago
- Tony Bolliger, CareerSMITH, Secretary/Treasurer – Newport Beach, CA
- Karen Greenbaum, AESC, Ex-officio – New York
- Judy Boreham, The Diversified Search Group / AltoPartners – Philadelphia
- Shaun Carpenter, PFM Executive Search / Panorama Search - Vancouver
- Sam Dinte, Dinte Executive Search / IIC Partners – Washington, DC
- Matrice Ellis-Kirk, Ellis Kirk Group – Dallas
- Eileen Finn, Eileen Finn & Associates – New York
- Nona Footz, Coulter Partners – New York
- Rodrigo Foz Forte, EXEC – Executive Performance / Panorama – São Paulo
- Gabriel Gonzalez, GOSECO International Executive Search – San Diego
- Lindsay Griesmeyer, RSR Partners – New York
- Paul Groce, Leathwaite – New York
- Julian Ha, Heidrick & Struggles – Washington, DC
- Alicia Hasell, Boyden – Houston
- Daniel W. Heiman, Cornerstone International Group – Kansas City
- Molly Hull, Slayton Search Partners – Chicago
- Michele James, Avery James Inc. – Los Angeles
- Cathy Logue, Stanton Chase – Toronto
- Nicolás Mora Schrader, Equation Partners / AltoPartners – Santiago
- Jason Murray, BIPOC Executive Search – Toronto
- Steve Newton, Russell Reynolds Associates – Houston
- Morten Nielsen, WittKieffer – Cleveland
- Chris Pantelidis, EMA Partners – New York
- Shana Plott, Coleman Lew Canny Bowen – Charlotte
- Felipe Rivelles, Signium – Mexico City
- Carol Robinson, Harbour West Consulting – North Vancouver, BC
- Pauly Rodney, Raines International - New York
- Jessica Rudish, Rudish Health – Boca Raton, FL
- José Ruiz, Alder Koten – Houston and Monterrey, Mexico
- John Ryan, TRANSEARCH – Chicago
- Ranju Shergill, Pekarsky & Co. – Calgary
- Jennifer Silvester, Silvester & Company – Salt Lake City
- Thayanie Ujino, FESA Group / IIC Partners – São Paulo
- Conrad Woody, Odgers Berndtson – Washington, DC
About AESC
Since 1959, AESC has set the quality standard for the executive search and leadership advisory profession. AESC Members represent 16,000+ trusted professionals in 1,200+ offices, spanning 70+ countries. AESC Members are recognized leaders of global executive search and leadership advisory solutions. They leverage their access and expertise to place more than 100,000 executives each year in board of directors and C-level positions for the world's leading organizations of all types and sizes. Dedicated to strengthening leadership worldwide, AESC and its members share a deep commitment to the highest quality standards in executive search and leadership consulting—for the benefit of clients and the profession. We Shape. Connect. Educate. Learn more about us at aesc.org. For AESC's career service for executive-level candidates, visit bluesteps.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_officers_and_representatives_announced_for_2022_americas_council_of_the_association_of_executive_search_and_leadership_consultants_aesc/prweb18517067.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.