Practical Tools for Transforming War into Peace Offered in Leonard Perlmutter's Foundation Course to Optimize Your Conscience, Beginning Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Yoga Philosopher and Yoga Psychologist Leonard Perlmutter will teach a special six-session Foundation Course for Optimizing the Conscience March 22 through April 26, 2022 from 6:30 to 8:30pm ET on Zoom. This one-of-a-kind program, that teaches how to transform negative emotions into life-affirming peace and security, is open to the general public, and has been certified by the American Medical Association to provide attending medical physicians 18 CME (Continuing Medical Education) credit hours

According to Leonard Perlmutter, "Since every word we speak and action we take begins with a thought and ends in a consequence, thoughts must be considered our most powerful resource. By acknowledging this fact, we can see clearly that it is thoughts alone that lead us to happiness or unhappiness, security or insecurity, health or illness, war or peace. Learning how to steward our thoughts in ways that lead to happiness, security, health and peace must then be considered our highest priority. But sadly, if we've never been provided the knowledge, inspiration and tools to skillfully manage our thoughts by applying the Super Conscious Wisdom reflected by the Conscience, we will inevitably experience unhappiness, insecurity, illness and, yes, even war."

Taught continuously since 1996, this unique and time-tested Foundation Course teaches individuals how to relieve stress and burnout, enhance creativity, strengthen the body's immune system, and experience increased security, self-confidence and peace, while establishing a rewarding work-life balance. Perlmutter's Foundation Course curriculum is both comprehensive and entertaining. The six-week syllabus incorporates Holistic Mind/Body Medicine principles, an AMI Meditation procedure, meditation-in-action, easy-gentle physical exercises, breath as medicine, an understanding of Ayurvedic medicine, the practical power of prayer, and supportive elements of Yoga Science, Philosophy, and Psychology. Each weekly session combines the best of ancient Eastern wisdom with the practicality of modern Western medical science.

Mr. Perlmutter's books, YOUR CONSCIENCE, as well as The Heart and Science of Yoga® have been endorsed by medical pioneers Dean Ornish MD, Bernie Siegel MD and Larry Dossey MD. Leonard has taught workshops on the benefits of the Conscience, mantra meditation and Yoga Science at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente, numerous medical schools, "The New York Times" forum on Yoga, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Association of Graduates.

According to recent course graduate, Internist and Pediatrician, Kristin Kaelber, MD, PhD, FAAP, FACP, "The AMI Foundation Course literally changed the direction of my career as a physician. Practicing the tools that I learned in the course has transformed my work as a physician and helped me eliminate the burnout I was experiencing. I am practicing as a lifestyle medicine physician and am much happier in my work. The tools are practical and help me to serve my patients better. Physicians! I urge you to prescribe this course to yourself so that you too can rid yourselves of burnout and frustration and create a happier, healthier life and career."

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as mind/body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, the AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of classes, retreats, and teacher training programs. AMI also publishes "Transformation, a quarterly journal of Yoga Science as holistic mind/body medicine. Call 518.674.8714 a mail or email subscription.

