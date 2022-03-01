Churchill Mortgage Investment LLC Adds Two New Asset Manager Positions

New Team Members Add Value and Expertise to Churchill's Asset Management Team

Churchill Mortgage Investment LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Churchill Stateside Group, LLC, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jeff Baird, and Laurie Goyer as Asset Managers.

Jeff Baird – Asset Manager: Jeff joined CSG as an Asset Manager based in Houston, TX.

Jeff spent 5 years at CBRE Multifamily Capital performing asset management and surveillance duties on a portfolio of Fannie Mae and bridge multifamily loans concentrated across the United States. Prior to that, he spent 3 years as a Portfolio Analyst at CBRE Loan Services.

Jeff graduated from Baylor University with Bachelor's degrees in Finance, Real Estate, and Entrepreneurship.

Laurie Goyer – Asset Manager: Ms. Goyer joined CSG as an Asset Manager based in Clearwater, FL. She brings over 25 years of LIHTC Syndication, Compliance, and Asset Management experience to the team and will oversee compliance monitoring and risk assessment functions for the CSG portfolio.

Prior to joining Churchill, Ms. Goyer was with Raymond James Tax Credit Funds, Inc, where she held various positions across all the functional areas within the Affordable Housing subsidiary to include underwriting, closing, asset management, construction monitoring, due diligence, risk management, compliance, and equity administration. In her most recent role as Senior Transition Asset Manager, she was responsible for a portfolio of projects during the construction stages through final close out; with additional review and final approval authority of all capital funding criteria for compliance.

Ms. Goyer graduated summa cum laude with both a BAS from St. Petersburg College in Technology Management, and an MBA from Marylhurst University School of Business with a concentration in real estate. Ms. Goyer also holds the HCCP designation from the National Association of Home Builders.

Amr Fawzi, SVP Loan Servicing & Asset Management for Churchill Mortgage Investment stated "The Churchill Family is extremely pleased to have Jeff and Laurie as a new additions to the Churchill Team. They are highly qualified and experienced professionals who bring added support to our growing Asset Management Team and Churchill's growing portfolio of Multifamily debt & equity offerings as well as monitoring of our renewable energy assets for investors."

Marc DeBord, VP Asset Management for Churchill Mortgage Investment LLC, added "We are thrilled to add Jeff and Laurie to the team this year to ensure quality risk monitoring of our expanding portfolio of multifamily and solar properties as well as being able to offer our clients dedicated contacts. Their unique background and prior experience will enhance customer service to all of our clients and investors."

About Churchill Stateside Group

Churchill Mortgage Investment and its wholly owned subsidiaries of Churchill Stateside Group (CSG) serve the affordable housing and commercial renewable energy industries. CSG sponsors tax credit equity investment funds for institutional investors and provides a variety of construction, permanent, and bond financing solutions. With over $3Billion of assets under management, CSG has long-standing and successful investment relationships with numerous corporate investors and pension funds. The company's investor and developer clients benefit from our experienced staff, prominent and proactive senior leadership, and attractive debt and equity platforms. The company, through its subsidiary Churchill Mortgage Investment LLC, is an approved USDA Rural Development and HUD/FHA MAP and LEAN lender and Ginnie Mae Issuer.

