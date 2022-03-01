Customers looking to purchase the 2022 Toyota RAV4 can now buy the car at Royal South Toyota.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (PRWEB) March 01, 2022
Currently, the Royal South Toyota inventory includes the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE powered by a 2.5L Inline-4-cylinder engine with continuously variable transmission controlling the AWD to produce an estimated EPA rating of 41/38 mpg.
The SUV is available in White exterior color and features a black grille with body-color surround, a black rear bumper with Black Rub Strips or Fascia Accent, body-colored door handles, front bumper, power-heated side mirrors, and deep-tinted glass.
In terms of interior, the 2022 Toyota RAV4 includes two 12V DC power outlets, LCD monitors, cargo space lights, carpet floor trim, cruise control with steering wheel controls, distance pacing with Traffic Stop-Go, engine immobilizer, front cupholders, map lights, center armrest, manual tilt/telescoping steering wheel, and many more.
Customers can visit the dealership website at http://www.royalsouthtoyota.com to read more about the interior and exterior features of the 2022 Toyota RAV4.
Interested customers can schedule a test drive of the 2022 Toyota RAV 4 at Royal South Toyota in 3115 South Walnut St, Bloomington, Indiana. For further information and assistance, customers can call (833) 900-2609.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/royal_south_toyota_adds_the_new_2022_toyota_rav4_to_its_inventory/prweb18526844.htm
