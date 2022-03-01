Bonnie Jennifer Introduces New Gold-Filled Beaded Gemstone Rings for Mother's Day

Fashion-forward and affordable, Bonnie Jennifer rings are the perfect gift for moms on the go, who love a pop of color.
NEW YORK (PRWEB) March 01, 2022
Every second Sunday in May, motherhood is commemorated by honoring the love, commitment and joy that mothers bring to families, as well as their contribution to society. Showing gratitude through cards, flowers, cooking and quality time are all part of the tradition, as is gift giving, to celebrate the superwomen in life. This Spring, former social worker turned jewelry designer, Bonnie Jennifer, is launching bright, stretchable gemstone rings, with her signature gold-filled ball design, just in time for Mother's Day. Perfect for everyday wear, the rings are stackable with a comfort fit, made for moms on the go.
"Ring in Mother's Day by celebrating mom with fun, style and color. Our gold-filled beaded gemstone rings are comfortable, light, stretch and are available for under $100," says NY-based designer, Bonnie Jennifer.
Rings are available in ten vibrant gemstone options: ruby, emerald, onyx, pink opal, amethyst, turquoise, amazonite, moonstone, chalcedony, and labradorite. Available in sizes 4 ½ through 9, the gold-filled beads do not tarnish or turn color. The shape, size and hue of gemstones may vary, as well as the orientation of the gemstone as either vertical or horizontal, based on the aesthetic of the stone and the best angle to accentuate its beauty.
Stackable and perfect for mix and matching, these stylish gold-filled rings look great combined, as well as a standalone statement. Bonnie Jennifer's kaleidoscope offerings bring boldness and creativity to design. In addition, the rings are a comfortable choice for moms working through bloating during pregnancy, as well as for those with arthritis.
Each gemstone has a rich history of symbolism, which can be given with its meaning in mind. Ruby symbolizes love, energy and success, while emerald is emblematic of love and truth. Labradorite, onyx and pink opal are protective stones, while amethyst represents peace and calming energy. Turquoise and amazonite are emblematic of hope, wisdom and truth. Feminine energy and the power of the lunar cycle are associated with moonstone. For balance and stability, chalcedony is ideal. There is a beaded gemstone ring style for every mother, complementing the positive energy each mom brings to the world. Whether honoring one's own mother, a mom-to-be, grandmother, aunt, mother-in-law, or friend that deserves love and recognition, Bonnie Jennifer gold-filled beaded gemstone rings will bring a joyful glow to Mother's Day celebrations.
To order, or to learn more about Bonnie Jennifer, visit https://bonniejennifer.com/ or email bonnie@bonniejennifer.com. For press inquiries, contact Olga Gonzalez at Pietra Communications at 212-913-9761 or email info@pietrapr.com.
About Bonnie Jennifer
Founded in 2010, Brooklyn designer, Bonnie Jennifer, specializes in purpose-driven jewelry design. Versatile and classic, her pieces are envisioned as staples for an everyday wardrobe. Gold-filled balls are the brand's signature, for timeless and playful looks. As a former social worker, and motivated by her love and support for her developmentally disabled sister, Bonnie Jennifer weaves her creative ventures to support philanthropy, partnering with non-profits to donate a percentage of sales back, promoting positive impact through consumer purchases.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/bonnie_jennifer_introduces_new_gold_filled_beaded_gemstone_rings_for_mothers_day/prweb18526553.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.