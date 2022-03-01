Strategic Decisions Group Elects New Partner to Lead Global Executive Education Practice

Marcy B. Conn has three decades of experience in management consulting and leading-edge education. She joins Strategic Decisions Group as a partner with responsibility for leading the firm's global executive education practice.

Management consulting firm Strategic Decisions Group (SDG) announced today that Marcy B. Conn has joined the firm as a partner to lead the firm's global executive education practice.

Ms. Conn is a recognized teacher, leader, and innovator who has designed and delivered a wide range of educational programs centered on experiential learning. In addition, Ms. Conn has led consulting engagements for more than 30 years, including asset strategy, capital project risk analysis, portfolio management, technology valuation, and decision process design. Her clients include multinational corporations in energy, life sciences, consumer products, and manufacturing as well as innovative startups and public sector agencies.

"We are privileged to have been able to win over Marcy to lead our executive education practice through its next phase of growth," said Dr. Mark Seidler, SDG's chief executive officer. "She has substantial experience in developing executive leadership and development curriculum using new formats and delivery modes, coupled with a deep understanding of decision science and decision quality that distinguish SDG from other education providers. She has an enthusiasm for teaching and for developing new approaches to achieving positive, lasting organizational change. With Marcy's guidance, we expect to make a step-change in our ability to support our clients as they navigate complex change and equip their teams to meet new strategic challenges in the future."

Ms. Conn, who was a consulting partner at SDG earlier in her career and co-leader of the executive education practice, returns after a decade of experience designing and delivering offerings that leverage groundbreaking research and education technology. She has held roles at a range of educational institutions as a full-time faculty member, department chair, and curriculum and content designer. At Stanford University and Santa Clara University, she has served as coach and mentor to students in practicum courses.

"I am looking forward to working with the decision professionals at SDG to develop curriculum and content that meets the evolving needs of client organizations," said Ms. Conn. "Over the past 40 years, SDG has developed a world-class executive development offering that continues to be in high demand. I want to build on that strength and expand our offerings to support capability development and lasting change for individuals and organizations."

Prior to joining SDG, Ms. Conn was director of strategy and analytics for Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, one of the nation's largest nonprofit food banks. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit she co-led the development and implementation of a new distribution strategy to manage the sudden doubling of demand in an environment with novel health and safety guidelines.

Ms. Conn holds an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, an MS in operations research from Stanford, and a BS in mathematical and computational sciences and chemistry from Stanford. She holds a California teaching credential from her graduate studies in education at San Francisco State University. She is based in the firm's Menlo Park, Calif., office.

About Strategic Decisions Group

Founded in 1981, Strategic Decisions Group is a strategy consulting firm renowned for its expertise in strategic decision-making, risk management, stakeholder alignment, and value creation. Through a collaborative, team-based approach, SDG helps its clients find innovative, creative strategies to thrive today, while also helping them build internal competencies and more effective decision-making processes to meet future competitive challenges. A unique combination of analytic skills, strategy-development techniques, and industry experience makes SDG a preferred strategy consultant to the global Fortune 500. For more information, visit http://www.sdg.com. In 2021, the firm celebrated its 40th anniversary.

