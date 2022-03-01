Emler Swim School Splashing Open in Beaverton on March 28

The award-winning swim school for infants and children is moving on Monday, March 28, into its new Washington Square location off Southwest Hall Boulevard. Emler is also hosting an open house on Saturday, April 23, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for families to tour the facility and learn about the life-saving lessons offered.

Emler Swim School, an award-winning swim school, is splashing into its new facility on March 28, 2022. The pool is in Washington Square on Southwest Hall Boulevard, just east of Beaverton Tigard Highway. The school's staff hosted swimming lessons at a Tigard location until its new building was completed.

Known for its proven curriculum and dedicated staff who are passionate about water safety, Emler Swim School has a history of making swim lessons fun and safe for infants and children.

"Our goal has always been to reduce the incidence of childhood drowning, and create safer and stronger swimmers," said Lester Ruiz, Emler Swim School Director of Operations in Oregon. "It is so exciting to see the abundance of families that share this same value in Portland."

Infants can join the Bathtime Babies class at as young as 2 months old, where the focus is on introducing newborns and parents to the water, building comfort and experiencing the joy of water play. The babies become familiar with buoyancy in a non-threatening, warm environment, while also getting the added benefits of exercise and socialization.

"The earlier we can get children into our program, the easier it is for them to fall in love with the water and learn these life-saving skills," Ruiz added.

Ruiz and the rest of the Emler Swim School staff are hosting an open house on Saturday, April 23, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Families can tour the facility, learn about classes, and get a chance to win a free swim party.

Emler Swim School has made a name for itself not only in the swimming world but also with families across its 30 locations in Oregon, Texas, Kansas and Nevada. The organization's safety-first creed combined with its method of creating a positive, encouraging environment has fueled the school's growth.

"We are thrilled to be opening in the Portland area after almost two years of preparation," said Emler CEO Greg Laird. "We can't wait to bring our 45 years of experience to the families in Portland and equip more children with the skill of safety around water."

Emler Swim School believes in its classes so much that it offers a 100 percent swimming guarantee. The organization employs a proven year-round approach that integrates child development best practices. Its students have consistent opportunities to apply their skills and receive positive reinforcement to encourage accomplishment.

Safety is not a value Emler only preaches about – the school puts it into practice. Even prior to the pandemic, Emler maintained high-quality UV water purification systems that use ultraviolet light rays to kill dangerous germs and inactivate viruses. All its facilities also have top-of-the-line filtration systems that draw in 100% fresh air eight times an hour, along with dehumidifiers with antimicrobial filters and controls that maintain healthy humidity levels that reduce the survival of bacteria and viruses.

The Beaverton facility is located at 9140 SW Hall Blvd. Beaverton, OR 97223, and its staff can be reached by phone at 971-317-9393. For more information, visit https://emlerswimschool.com/location/portland-washington-square/

About Emler Swim School

In 1975, Emler Swim School was founded on two principles, that every child should experience a fun lesson that causes them to fall in love with the water, and that every parent should receive a guarantee that their child will learn to swim.

Emler utilizes a proven, ever-evolving curriculum, a quality staff that undergoes thorough training and – above all – a passion to nurture children in a healthy, safe and fun environment.

With more than 20 different classes and levels, the award-winning swim school is proud to meet the need of every swimmer with the same "Emler Sure," 100 percent guarantee. For more information on each location, visit emlerswimschool.com. Follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/emler_swim_school_splashing_open_in_beaverton_on_march_28/prweb18526393.htm