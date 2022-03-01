Glasswall Partners with Silxo to Deliver a Cybersecurity Crisis Prevention Service

Glasswall announced that they have partnered with Silxo to deliver a cybersecurity crisis prevention service and solutions portfolio.

Glasswall, a global leader in content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) technology, today announced that they have partnered with Silxo, a full-service consultancy specialising in digital and business transformation services in highly regulated industries, to deliver a cybersecurity crisis prevention service and solutions portfolio. The partnership will help organisations stay safe by minimising the chances that a cybersecurity attack will compromise network defences or exploit user errors. And, in the case of a cyberattack they provide a crisis response and recovery solution that helps organisations move from crisis response to business as usual quickly and efficiently.

Silxo is a technology services company that specialises in supporting businesses to achieve accelerated growth and success. Its portfolio includes crisis management services and solutions that have enabled organisations around the world to address, mitigate and recover from a wide range of major cybersecurity incidents. Key to achieving a successful outcome is the way Silxo initially responds to a crisis. With clearly identified team roles and a formal incident assessment team and process in place from the outset, it creates focused incident action plans and communicates with stakeholders swiftly.

Glasswall CDR platform offers proactive protection from file-based threats. In contrast to detection-based security, such as antivirus and sandboxing, that must play catch up with new threats, Glasswall CDR platform instantly cleans and rebuilds every file to match its ‘known good' industry specification – automatically removing potential threats. This simple approach ensures every document entering the organisation is safe, without sacrificing productivity.

Silxo and Glasswall have combined to deliver a cybersecurity crisis response service and solutions portfolio. Bringing years of technical insight and product development, they enable cybercrime victims to mitigate the impact of an attack, repair the damage to their systems and data, and quickly return to business as usual. Implementing Glasswall CDR means organisations can confidently remove malware from every file and document on their on-premise or cloud-based networks.

"We are always on the lookout for ways to help organisations stay safe from cyberattacks. Once we discovered Glasswall's CDR products and saw how they enable our customers to take a proactive approach to cybersecurity by addressing file-based threats, we knew we had to partner with their expert team," said Marc Silvester, CEO & Founder at Silxo.

"Silxo's team of experienced professionals along with their record of success across a diverse range of technology environments and crisis scenarios made them an optimal partner for Glasswall," said Danny Lopez, CEO, Glasswall. "With file-based threats continuing to impact business and government entities everywhere, we're looking forward to providing organisations with the tools to stay safe and prepare for cybersecurity crises without solely relying on their employees."

About Silxo

Silxo is an award-winning, technology consulting and business transformation company. Silxo specialises in strategic and programme support of C-Level Executives, Chairpersons, Investors, Boards and senior stakeholders within the private and public sectors. With significant experience in Private Equity, Technology, Higher Education and highly regulated industries, Silxo delivers accelerated growth and operational success through strategic design, operational efficiency, IT modernisation and security assurance.

About Glasswall

Glasswall is a cybersecurity company that keeps businesses moving with instant file protection. Its leading Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology instantly removes potential file-based threats, so organisations can trust every file. Deployed by intelligence agencies and loved by businesses, Glasswall is the simple way to protect against sophisticated file-based threats. Learn more at glasswallsolutions.com

