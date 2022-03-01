Trident University International Faculty Member Publishes Brief on Telehealth Use Disparities

Dr. Madjid "MJ" Karimi has published the article, "National Survey Trends in Telehealth Use in 2021: Disparities in Utilization and Audio vs. Video Services," as part of an issue brief for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Health Policy. Dr. Karimi is a part-time faculty member in Trident's College of Health and Human Services.
CHANDLER, Ariz. (PRWEB) March 01, 2022
Trident University International (Trident) faculty member, Dr. Madjid "MJ" Karimi, led a multidisciplinary team of scientists at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to research and publish the "National Survey Trends in Telehealth Use in 2021: Disparities in Utilization and Audio vs. Video Services" as part of an issue brief for the Office of Health Policy within HHS.
This publicly disseminated brief outlines key trends in telehealth use during a timeframe that was overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The research suggests that while telehealth use increased dramatically, access was not equitable across different population subgroups.
Dr. Karimi leveraged data from the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey from April to October 2021.
"The survey indicated that approximately one in four respondents used telehealth services in the previous four weeks," explains Dr. Karimi. "Telehealth usage rates were similar amongst most demographic subgroups but were much lower among in uninsured, at 9.4%, and adults aged 18 to 24, at 17.6%."
Furthermore, the study indicated that the highest rate of telehealth usage came from those with Medicaid (29.3%) and Medicare (27.4%), Black individuals (26.6%), and those earning less than $25,000 (26.7%).
Video telehealth use peaked among adults aged 18 to 24, at 72.5%, and those earning at least $100,000, at 68.8%. The lowest usage of video telehealth came from those without a high school diploma, at 38.1%, and adults aged 65 or older, at 43.5%.
"Based on these findings, policy efforts to ensure equitable access to telehealth, especially video telehealth, are needed to ensure that the disparities that emerged during the pandemic do not become permanent," suggests Dr. Karimi.
Dr. Karimi is a graduate of Trident's Ph.D. in Health Sciences program and a part-time faculty member in the University's College of Health and Human Services. He is currently a Health Scientist at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, Division of Healthcare Quality and Outcomes, Office of Health Policy. His portfolio includes projects related to intellectual and developmental disabilities (ID/DD), opioid use disorder, and child health and human development.
He has also served as a scientist at the Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and Senior Policy Advisor to the Director of the Office of Extramural Policy at the National Institutes of Health.
Dr. Karimi is a seasoned researcher, publishing in the areas of health care transition and quality for youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He is active in the areas of equitable services for children and families from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. He has a particular interest in language diversity including effective cross-cultural communication, and bilingualism for children and families considered at risk and those who live with disabilities.
In addition to his Ph.D., Dr. Karimi holds degrees from Southern Illinois University and the George Washington University.
About Trident University International
Founded in 1998, Trident University International is a member of the American InterContinental University System, which is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org). Trident uses the EdActive™ learning approach, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills designed to enhance the lives and education of students. Trident offers quality associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs and certificates, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Trident has over 32,000 alumni, of which more than 27,000 have a military affiliation, and has received acknowledgements from Washington Monthly, Military Times, and Military Advanced Education & Transition for their dedication to student success. Visit http://www.trident.edu or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of educational options.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/trident_university_international_faculty_member_publishes_brief_on_telehealth_use_disparities/prweb18526727.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.