Copper Plate Success Limited disposes 97,162,387 ordinary shares ("Shares") of Xanadu Mines Ltd ("Issuer")

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Copper Plate Success Limited ("CPSL") announced today that, on March 30, 2022, CPSL completed a restructuring with CAAF Ltd. ("Acquiror") whereby the Acquiror has acquired all the Shares of the Issuer held by CPSL (the "Restructure") and Asia Capital and Advisors Pte. Ltd. ceased to be the manager of CPSL. As a result of the Restructure, the Acquiror acquired 97,162,387 Shares or 7.68% of the issued and outstanding capital of the Issuer and CPSL no longer owns or controls, directly or indirectly, any Shares of the Issuer.
The address of CPSL is Heritage Trust Services (BVI) Limited, Ground Floor, Coastal Building, Wickhams Cay 11, PO Box 3169, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The registered office of the Issuer is C/- Company Matters Pty Limited, Level 12, 680 George Street, Sydney NSW 2001, Australia.
The Shares of the Issuer were disposed of for investment purposes only.
A copy of this press release and a copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed on www.sedar.com.
