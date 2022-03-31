CAAF Ltd acquires 97,162,387 ordinary shares ("Shares") of Xanadu Mines Ltd ("Issuer")

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - CAAF Ltd ("Acquiror") announced today that, on March 30, 2022, the Acquiror completed a restructuring with Copper Plate Success Limited ("CPSL") whereby the Acquiror has acquired all the Shares of the Issuer held by CPSL (the "Restructure") and Asia Capital and Advisors Pte. Ltd. ceased to be the manager of the Acquiror. As a result of the Restructure, the Acquiror acquired 97,162,387 Shares or 7.68% of the issued and outstanding capital of the Issuer and Francis Rozario assumed sole control and direction over the Acquiror.
The address of the Acquiror is TMF Services SA, Rue de Jargonnant 2, 1207 Geneva, Switzerland. The registered office of the Issuer is C/- Company Matters Pty Limited, Level 12, 680 George Street, Sydney NSW 2001, Australia.
As a result of the Restructure, the Acquiror now owns directly 225,190,378 Shares of the Issuer representing approximately 17.80% of the current total issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer.
The Shares of the Issuer were acquired for investment purposes only. Depending on market and other conditions, the Acquiror may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over Shares or other securities of the Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.
Following the Restructure, Copper Plate Success Limited is no longer a "joint actor", as defined under National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI-62-103"), of the Acquiror. This press release is issued pursuant to NI 62-103.
A copy of this press release and a copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed on www.sedar.com.
SOURCE CAAF Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.