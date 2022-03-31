Automotive On-Board Diagnostics Market Size to Grow by USD 27.63 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market size is expected to increase by USD 27.63 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17%.

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market: Driver

The adoption of UBI using OBD as a measurement parameter is driving the growth of the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market. The automotive insurance industry is expected to grow with the rise in vehicle production globally. With the increase in complexity of vehicles, automotive insurance providers are exploring options to achieve accuracy in insurance claims. Usage-based insurance (UBI) is gaining popularity among insurance providers, wherein insurance providers define the premium for the insurance subscription based on the driving patterns of drivers. UBI is popular in Europe and the US, and insurers are making profits from this concept. The integration of telematics, along with OBD, supports in procuring adequate information. This helps in obtaining accurate data based on the usage. This helps insurers with market pricing and the users with saving their insurance premiums. These factors are expected to drive market growth.

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market: Challenge

The increase in cost for integration of telematics will challenge the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market during the forecast period. The growth of the global automotive OBD market can be largely attributed to the market dynamics of telematics applications and services. OBD services are a part of bundled offerings of connected car services. The market for OBD centers on the low costs (incurred by the customer and OEMs per vehicle) because such applications use the same TCU and hardware components of other connected car offerings. Therefore, a subscription pricing strategy will play a crucial role in the expansion of OBD services. However, the reluctance of the customers to pay for such a service poses a significant challenge for the market growth. Such customer attitudes prevail in the mass market segment.

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product, the market has been segmented into allied services and OBD ports. The allied services segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America, MEA, and APAC. The feature upgrades and newer business models aimed at developing additional revenue streams for the OEMs will drive the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 27.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Autel Intelligent Technology Co., Continental AG, Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.), DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Innova Electronics Corp., Intel Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Vector Informatik GmbH, and Verizon Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

