Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size to Grow by USD 162.71 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market size is expected to increase by USD 162.71 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 46% during the forecast period.

Key Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Report Highlights:

YoY growth (%): 25.13% Performing market contribution: APAC at 34% Key consumer countries: US, China , and Japan

Regional Market Analysis

With 34% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as the presence of key vendors; the growing gaming industry in Asia, especially in Japan, China, and India; and rising investments in AR and VR technologies to expand their application in different fields will drive the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp., among others., are some of the key vendors in the augmented reality and virtual reality market. The offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Google AR & VR.

The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Google AR & VR. Facebook Inc. - The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Oculus virtual reality products.

HP Inc. - The company offers AR and VR under the brand names Workstation Class VR: HP Z840 Workstation, Production Class VR: HP Elite 800 VR Ready PCs, Mainstream VR: HP Z440 Workstation, HTC Vive Head-Mounted Displays and HP Sprout PRO.

HTC Corp. - The company offers AR and VR under the brand name VIVE Enterprise Solutions.

The company offers AR and VR under the brand name VIVE Enterprise Solutions. Magic Leap Inc. - The company offers AR and VR for applications including Health, Defense and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Automotive, Transport and Architecture, Engineering and Construction.

Key Market Driver

Increasing demand for VR and AR technology:

A rising number of customers are actively looking for information related to VR. AR and VR applications enable users to use the technology in a more user-friendly manner. Wearable technology platforms will likely enhance the utility of AR. The growing application area of AR and VR technology in different fields, such as education, medical, retail, and training, will further boost the growth of the global AR and VR market.

Key Market Trend

Adoption of various business strategies by vendors:

The increasing number of partnerships and collaborations among vendors will drive the growth of the global AR and VR market during the forecast period. Vendors are opting for diverse business strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations, with end-users and other vendors. This will help them improve and upgrade their product portfolios and explore new application areas for their AR and VR software platforms. Such strategies are expected to drive the growth of the global AR and VR market during the forecast period

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 46% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 162.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.13 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

