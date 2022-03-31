Extrema Entertainment Announces First-Ever Auction at Christie's of the Collection of Michael Farmer March 23, 2022 Through April 6, 2022

Michael Farmer, Meteorite Hunter and Globetrotter, Offers A Selection of 84 One-of-a-Kind Rare Meteorites from His Private Collection for Sale at Christie's (London) in His First-Ever Worldwide Auction Online

TUCSON, Ariz., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Farmer of Michael Farmer Meteorites, is being featured in his first ever auction at Christie's London from March 23, 2022 through April 6, 2022 online (https://onlineonly.christies.com/s/meteorites-collection-michael-farmer/lots/2182). The auction includes collector's pieces from Michael's personal private collection, many which are one-of-a-kind, never been seen before meteorites from across the galaxy, and others that have been on exhibit at different museums around the world including The Smithsonian Museum, The Natural History Museum (London), Arizona State University – which has the largest university-based study collection in the world, and others.

"Meteorite collectors want to own pieces that are unobtainable, especially rare pieces that few have. Some of the historic pieces available in the auction that have museum provenance are worth many times what a similar piece is worth without documentation. Collectors want to have rare objects in their hands, and meteorites are among the rarest objects we can possess," said Michael Farmer.

Meteorite hunting is not for the faint of heart. It involves a lot of risk – the time, effort, and gamble of whether each trip will pay off. More than thirty percent of the trips end up with nothing recovered. Rocks fall from the sky and land all over the planet. They fall into the ocean, the desert, and other areas where they most likely are lost forever.

There are only about 20 active meteorite hunters in the world today who will heed the call, leave their lives, jump on a plane, and fly across the globe at a moment's notice to retrieve the rocks that have fallen from the sky. This is what Michael does – every day. The meteorites he has from these trips are in the auction at Christie's in London (accessible online worldwide) from Michael's personal private collection.

"This sale marks the first online auction of meteorites from London. This Collection has been amassed over nearly three decades by Michael Farmer, who has traveled the world in search of the rarest meteorites. It is a really exciting opportunity for collectors to acquire some of the best examples on the market, including many in pristine condition and with outstanding provenance," said James Hyslop, Head of Science and Natural History, Christie's.

"There are a lot of auction houses, just like there are a lot of jewelry stores. Christie's is the Tiffany's of auction houses. They are trusted by buyers, and when something is offered there, it has been scrutinized and evaluated by them. It's a privilege to work with them to make these rare pieces available to other collectors from my private collection through them," Michael said.

About Michael Farmer

A former Military Intelligence specialist turned meteorite hunter since 1996. His adventures have taken him far and wide across the globe including 6 continents and 84 countries including 120 times to Morocco, 21 times to Oman, 6 times to Kenya, more remote areas like Siberia, Burkina Faso, the High Andes in Bolivia, and more.

About Extrema Entertainment, LLC

Extrema Entertainment, LLC is a production and development company with a focus on creating and developing films for domestic and international entertainment.

Its Founder & CEO, Aline Griffin, is an actor, producer, and soon-to-be author. A member of SAG-AFTRA, Ms. Griffin seeks to acquire life rights for people of interest and use entertainment media and literature to share their amazing stories with the world.

Contact:

Aline Griffin at Extrema Entertainment, LLC

aline.griffin@extremaentertainment.com

561-318-3696

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12911500

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Extrema Entertainment