Priority Health to sponsor the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon 5K Walk

KALAMAZOO, Mich., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Priority Health will be the 5k Walk sponsor at the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon taking place on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. With this 5K Walk, event organizers wanted to ensure that everyone felt welcome to participate in the weekend's festivities regardless of fitness level.

"Having an event like this where everyone is welcome is important, so we are very proud to have Priority Health as this year's sponsor. Health is the emphasis here, and we couldn't think of a better sponsor for the 5K," said Aaron Zeigler, president and CEO of Zeigler Auto Group, the event's main sponsor.

"We wanted to make sure complete families were able to participate from the kids to adults, and have a great time while taking steps to a healthier life right here in our community," he continued.

This year's event weekend will continue to host the infamous Bacon Station and the Imperial Beverage Beer Station, as well as welcoming a new soon-to-be crowd favorite: the Zeigler Auto Group Hot Air Balloon, which will be up in the air during the PNC Kids' 1K event on Friday. The hot air balloon will be flown by world-renowned pilot Derrick Jones of Zeigler.

Also announced was an upcoming price increase. Participants are encouraged to register for this and all other races before April 1, 2022 to avoid price increases, as the prices will be changing after Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

Prices will increase by $5.00 across the board on all races except for the PNC Kids' 1K Run, which will remain free.

As it stands now, the Zeigler Kalamazoo - Half Marathon is currently priced at $80.00 and will take place on Sunday, April 24 at 7:30 a.m.

The Zeigler Kalamazoo - 10K Run is currently priced at $40.00 and will take place on Sunday, April 24 at 7:45 a.m.

The Zeigler Kalamazoo - 5K Run is currently priced at $30.00 and will take place on Sunday, April 24 at 8:00 a.m.

The Priority Health 5K Walk is currently priced at $30.00 and will take place on Sunday, April 24 at 8:00 a.m.

The PNC Kids' 1K will remain free and will take place on Friday, April 22 at 6:00 p.m. at Mayors' Riverfront Park with packet pickup at Gazelle Sports on Thursday, April 21.

Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are still available. If you would like more information, please contact race director Carrie Drake at director@zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com

ABOUT ZEIGLER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, a Carquest Auto Parts store, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Chicago and Michigan.

