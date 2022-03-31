IWCO Direct Recognized with 2022 International ECHO Awards

IWCO was the sole winner of the coveted Gold Mailbox Award, sponsored by the U.S. Postal Service for its multi-channel, multi-touch campaign. The company also earned the Bronze Customer Acquisition Campaign ECHO Award.

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IWCO Direct, a leading provider of data-driven performance marketing solutions, won two International ECHO Awards from the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) earlier this week, following up on their 2021 ECHO Award. ECHO Award winners represent the world's greatest data-driven storytellers who drive creativity and results. IWCO was the sole winner of the Gold Mailbox Award, sponsored by the U.S. Postal Service. Winning the Bronze Customer Acquisition Campaign ECHO Award this year was icing on the cake. Both awards recognized the company for an extraordinarily successful healthcare marketing program, which included a multi-channel, multi-touch campaign driven by targeted direct mail efforts. The campaign exceeded all performance metrics and delivered significant increases in conversion rates while reducing cost per acquisition (CPA).

There were ambitious goals for this campaign, which were significantly exceeded. The overall objectives for the campaign were to inspire behavior change, boost program enrollment, and reduce the cost per acquisition (CPA) by 20%. The results consistently and significantly exceeded expectations throughout the campaign of five, impactful direct mail touches supported by companion digital channels to drive ever higher effectiveness. In the end, the conversion rates were 77% above projections, and CPA was reduced by 60%.

"It is an honor to have the creativity and expertise of our Marketing Creative Services team recognized in such a competitive, international arena. It is especially gratifying to earn an ECHO Award two years in a row," said Gary Masse, CEO of IWCO Direct. "This achievement reflects the marketing leadership IWCO Direct brings to all our clients."

ANA hosted an ECHO Awards Gala on March 29, 2022, during which IWCO Direct received these awards. IWCO Direct's entry was one of 82 winners in 29 categories. This year's competition attracted entries from more than 15 different countries, and each region of the globe was represented with entries.

